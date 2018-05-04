ECU’s Chandon Hickerson charged with resisting, other misdemeanors

After an incident-free last week or so, it’s time to once again reset the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker.

The latest to push it back to double zeroes is Chandon Hickerson, with the Daily Reflector reporting that the East Carolina defensive end was arrested on a trio of misdemeanor charges this past weekend. Specifically, Hickerson is facing one count each of resisting a public officer, reckless driving to endanger and failure to obey a stop sign/flashing red light.

Other than the traffic stop that led to the arrest and charges occurred shortly before six a.m. Sunday morning by the Greenville Police Department, no details of the incident have been made available.

The Reflector wrote that “[a]n ECU football spokesman said Tuesday afternoon that head coach Scottie Montgomery has talked with Hickerson and is in the process of gathering additional information.”

Hickerson came to the Pirates as an unrated member of their 2016 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, the defensive lineman played in nine games this past season. He was credited with 15 tackles.

(Tip O’ the Cap: ArrestNation.com)