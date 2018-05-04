Middle Tennessee State to add Alabama walk-on to roster

Joseph Sewell, they hardly knew ye. Or knew of ye, at least when it comes to the fans.

The ye in this case is Alabama, with Sewell announcing on Twitter that he has decided to transfer from the defending national champions. Not only that, but the defensive lineman announced his transfer destination for good measure — Middle Tennessee State.

As Sewell hails from Murfreesboro, the home of the Blue Raiders, the landing spot is far from a surprise. It should be noted, though, that MTSU, which didn’t offer him a scholarship coming out of high school interestingly enough, has yet to officially announce Sewell’s addition to the roster.

Sewell was a two-star 2017 recruit who walked on with the Crimson Tide last year after receiving offers from, among others, Vanderbilt, Army, Navy, Appalachian State, Miami (Ohio) and UT-San Antonio. Suffice to say, he never played a down for ‘Bama.