Middle Tennessee State to add Alabama walk-on to roster

Joseph Sewell, they hardly knew ye. Or knew of ye, at least when it comes to the fans.
The ye in this case is Alabama, with Sewell announcing on Twitter that he has decided to transfer from the defending national champions. Not only that, but the defensive lineman announced his transfer destination for good measure — Middle Tennessee State.
As Sewell hails from Murfreesboro, the home of the Blue Raiders, the landing spot is far from a surprise. It should be noted, though, that MTSU, which didn’t offer him a scholarship coming out of high school interestingly enough, has yet to officially announce Sewell’s addition to the roster.
Sewell was a two-star 2017 recruit who walked on with the Crimson Tide last year after receiving offers from, among others, Vanderbilt, Army, Navy, Appalachian State, Miami (Ohio) and UT-San Antonio. Suffice to say, he never played a down for ‘Bama.
This certainly isn’t a good look.
In a tweet posted to his Twitter account, Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich indicated that, inexplicably, some of his current football players had received recruiting packets from members of the Oregon State coaching staff. Included in the packets were invitations, again for current Rainbow Warriors players, to attend the Beavers’ spring game.
In his tweet, Rolovich blistered the Pac-12 program in a missive that began with his “apologies” for his players not being able to attend the spring game as it was the same day as theirs and ended with the instant-classic hashtag #sloppybeavers, which might be my new favorite thing ever.
The recruiting material sent to current football players by members of another coaching staff is, quite obviously, a clear NCAA violation. In that vein, Rolovich tagged, among others, Oregon State’s compliance department, the NCAA, the Pac-12’s compliance department and, in my second-favorite thing ever today, Lavar Ball.
“We’re investigating right now, trying to see what happens,” an OSU spokesperson stated.
According to The Oregonian, three members of first-year head coach Jonathan Smith‘s OSU coaching staff have been assistants at Hawaii at some point the past two seasons — special teams coordinator Jake Cookus, wide receiver coach Kefense Hynson and defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa. It’s unclear if they were the assistants involved in the bungled recruiting incident.
Unbelievably, there’s another (gasp!) player doing the post-spring transfer dance away from a Power Five program.
The latest to do so is Reggie Roberson, who announced on his personal Twitter account that he has decided to transfer from West Virginia. “This is a decision I made with my family and prayed about numerous times,” the wide receiver wrote.
Roberson was a three-star member of the Mountaineers’ 2017 recruiting class coming out of high school in Texas. He played in 10 games as a true freshman, catching six passes for 30 yards.
If Roberson decides to transfer to another FBS program, he’d have to sit out the 2018 season. That’d leave the receiver with three years of eligibility beginning in 2019.
On the same day he received a hefty pay raise, Kirby Smart also saw the depth along his offensive line thinned a bit yet again.
Using social media — Instagram in this case — Chris Barnes announced that, “after careful consideration and many conversations with my family and coaches[,] I’ve made the decision to transfer from the University of Georgia.” While the lineman didn’t give a specific reason for the departure, a good place to look would be the depth chart and the redshirt sophomore’s placement on it.
Barnes was a three-star member of the Bulldogs’ 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 47 offensive tackle in the country. After redshirting as a true freshman, he played in one game this past season, making his collegiate debut at the guard position against Missouri. This spring, he moved from the offensive line to the defensive line.
Barnes is the third Bulldog player to transfer since late last month, joining fellow lineman Pat Allen (HERE) and linebacker Jaleel Laguins (HERE).
After an incident-free last week or so, it’s time to once again reset the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker.
The latest to push it back to double zeroes is Chandon Hickerson, with the Daily Reflector reporting that the East Carolina defensive end was arrested on a trio of misdemeanor charges this past weekend. Specifically, Hickerson is facing one count each of resisting a public officer, reckless driving to endanger and failure to obey a stop sign/flashing red light.
Other than the traffic stop that led to the arrest and charges occurred shortly before six a.m. Sunday morning by the Greenville Police Department, no details of the incident have been made available.
The Reflector wrote that “[a]n ECU football spokesman said Tuesday afternoon that head coach Scottie Montgomery has talked with Hickerson and is in the process of gathering additional information.”
Hickerson came to the Pirates as an unrated member of their 2016 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, the defensive lineman played in nine games this past season. He was credited with 15 tackles.
