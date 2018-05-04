Mississippi State LB Leo Lewis arrested for disorderly conduct

It seems Mississippi State linebacker Leo Lewis has a little more trouble looming over him in Starkville. According to a report from WTVA in Mississippi, Lewis was arrested and spent a brief time in a county jail on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Lewis has already been released from the jail on bond, but the details regarding the disorderly conduct charge have not been detailed at this time. Police are expected to release more information in a statement sometime later today.

Lewis is currently linked to the investigation at Ole Miss regarding impermissible benefits from boosters while being recruited. According to previous reports regarding the NCAA investigation, Lewis is said to have received $21,000 in cash from a business in Oxford, Mississippi while being recruited.

Lewis started all but one game for Mississippi State last season.

