Oregon State sent recruiting material to current Hawaii players

This certainly isn’t a good look.

In a tweet posted to his Twitter account, Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich indicated that, inexplicably, some of his current football players had received recruiting packets from members of the Oregon State coaching staff. Included in the packets were invitations, again for current Rainbow Warriors players, to attend the Beavers’ spring game.

In his tweet, Rolovich blistered the Pac-12 program in a missive that began with his “apologies” for his players not being able to attend the spring game as it was the same day as theirs and ended with the instant-classic hashtag #sloppybeavers, which might be my new favorite thing ever.

My apologies for our players not being able to attend your Spring game. Ours was the same day, bad timing. Quick question, in the 203 years of coaching, none of you realized you couldn’t actively recruit another school’s players? Sent to campus? #leakydam #sloppybeavers pic.twitter.com/2djcmgFbLH — Nick Rolovich (@NickRolovich) May 4, 2018

The recruiting material sent to current football players by members of another coaching staff is, quite obviously, a clear NCAA violation. In that vein, Rolovich tagged, among others, Oregon State’s compliance department, the NCAA, the Pac-12’s compliance department and, in my second-favorite thing ever today, Lavar Ball.

“We’re investigating right now, trying to see what happens,” an OSU spokesperson stated.

According to The Oregonian, three members of first-year head coach Jonathan Smith‘s OSU coaching staff have been assistants at Hawaii at some point the past two seasons — special teams coordinator Jake Cookus, wide receiver coach Kefense Hynson and defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa. It’s unclear if they were the assistants involved in the bungled recruiting incident.