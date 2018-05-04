Temple the new home for Syracuse transfer Rodney Williams

Syracuse’s loss will turn into Temple’s gain.

Earlier this offseason, Rodney Williams decided to transfer from the Orange. On his personal Twitter account Friday, the defensive back confirmed that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career with the Owls.

As Williams is headed to the AAC school as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play for the Owls in 2018. This coming season will be his final year of eligibility.

Williams, a native of Cherry Hill, NJ, started 21 games the past three seasons for the Orange. He started the first five games at free safety as a redshirt freshman in 2015, then started 10 games at strong safety in 2016 before moving back to free safety and starting six games at that position this past season.