Texas A&M TE Luke Laufenberg is now cancer-free

Need an uplifting story as you head into your weekend? Here’s one for you.
Texas A&M tight end Luke Laufenberg was diagnosed with a rare form of Leukemia in December with 95 percent of his bone marrow affected by the disease. But just a little more than four months later, Laufenberg has reportedly beaten the disease and is said to be cancer-free.
Laufenberg’s father, former Dallas Cowboys player Babe Laufenberg, shared the uplifting news on his Twitter account Thursday evening.
As noted by Brian Perroni of 247 Sports, continuing his college football career may not work out for Laufenberg as he comes off battling the disease. As any patient will, Laufenberg will have to have some followup checkups to ensure the disease isn’t coming back, but the major hurdle has apparently been leaped for the walkon tight end in College Station.
It seems Mississippi State linebacker Leo Lewis has a little more trouble looming over him in Starkville. According to a report from WTVA in Mississippi, Lewis was arrested and spent a brief time in a county jail on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Lewis has already been released from the jail on bond, but the details regarding the disorderly conduct charge have not been detailed at this time. Police are expected to release more information in a statement sometime later today.
Lewis is currently linked to the investigation at Ole Miss regarding impermissible benefits from boosters while being recruited. According to previous reports regarding the NCAA investigation, Lewis is said to have received $21,000 in cash from a business in Oxford, Mississippi while being recruited.
Lewis started all but one game for Mississippi State last season.
It’s not been a positive last few days for the Western Kentucky football program.
Earlier this week, it was confirmed that potential starting quarterback Steven Duncan, arrested for driving under the influence in late March, would be suspended for the 2018 opener against Wisconsin. Adding to that misery, it was confirmed that the man who would’ve been hiking the ball to whichever quarterback won the starting job, Dennis Edwards, recently informed the coaching staff that he has decided to transfer from the Hilltoppers.
No reason, at least publicly, was given for the abrupt and surprising decision was given.
“Where that is, I do not know,” head coach Mike Sanford told the Bowling Green Daily News when asked about a possible landing spot for the fifth-year senior. “Insofar as everything is done above board, we certainly will support him in wherever he chooses to attend.”
In 2015 and 2016, Edwards started 26 games at right guard for the Hilltoppers. After moving to center prior to the start of the 2017 season, he started all 13 games this past year in the middle of the line for WKU.
This certainly isn’t a good look.
In a tweet posted to his Twitter account, Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich indicated that, inexplicably, some of his current football players had received recruiting packets from members of the Oregon State coaching staff. Included in the packets were invitations, again for current Rainbow Warriors players, to attend the Beavers’ spring game.
In his tweet, Rolovich blistered the Pac-12 program in a missive that began with his “apologies” for his players not being able to attend the spring game as it was the same day as theirs and ended with the instant-classic hashtag #sloppybeavers, which might be my new favorite thing ever.
The recruiting material sent to current football players by members of another coaching staff is, quite obviously, a clear NCAA violation. In that vein, Rolovich tagged, among others, Oregon State’s compliance department, the NCAA, the Pac-12’s compliance department and, in my second-favorite thing ever today, Lavar Ball.
“We’re investigating right now, trying to see what happens,” an OSU spokesperson stated.
According to The Oregonian, three members of first-year head coach Jonathan Smith‘s OSU coaching staff have been assistants at Hawaii at some point the past two seasons — special teams coordinator Jake Cookus, wide receiver coach Kefense Hynson and defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa. It’s unclear if they were the assistants involved in the bungled recruiting incident.
Joseph Sewell, they hardly knew ye. Or knew of ye, at least when it comes to the fans.
The ye in this case is Alabama, with Sewell announcing on Twitter that he has decided to transfer from the defending national champions. Not only that, but the defensive lineman announced his transfer destination for good measure — Middle Tennessee State.
As Sewell hails from Murfreesboro, the home of the Blue Raiders, the landing spot is far from a surprise. It should be noted, though, that MTSU, which didn’t offer him a scholarship coming out of high school interestingly enough, has yet to officially announce Sewell’s addition to the roster.
Sewell was a two-star 2017 recruit who walked on with the Crimson Tide last year after receiving offers from, among others, Vanderbilt, Army, Navy, Appalachian State, Miami (Ohio) and UT-San Antonio. Suffice to say, he never played a down for ‘Bama.