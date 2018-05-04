Texas A&M TE Luke Laufenberg is now cancer-free

Need an uplifting story as you head into your weekend? Here’s one for you.

Texas A&M tight end Luke Laufenberg was diagnosed with a rare form of Leukemia in December with 95 percent of his bone marrow affected by the disease. But just a little more than four months later, Laufenberg has reportedly beaten the disease and is said to be cancer-free.

Laufenberg’s father, former Dallas Cowboys player Babe Laufenberg, shared the uplifting news on his Twitter account Thursday evening.

Why are we smiling on a day when Jason Witten retires? Because this tight end was pronounced cancer free today! I can say I have never been more proud of anything in my life than the way @LukeLaufenberg battled his ass off. He has shown me what it means to compete. pic.twitter.com/q67FeaatKR — Babe Laufenberg (@BabeLaufenberg) May 4, 2018

As noted by Brian Perroni of 247 Sports, continuing his college football career may not work out for Laufenberg as he comes off battling the disease. As any patient will, Laufenberg will have to have some followup checkups to ensure the disease isn’t coming back, but the major hurdle has apparently been leaped for the walkon tight end in College Station.

