Third Georgia Bulldog player in two weeks announces transfer

On the same day he received a hefty pay raise, Kirby Smart also saw the depth along his offensive line thinned a bit yet again.

Using social media — Instagram in this case — Chris Barnes announced that, “after careful consideration and many conversations with my family and coaches[,] I’ve made the decision to transfer from the University of Georgia.” While the lineman didn’t give a specific reason for the departure, a good place to look would be the depth chart and the redshirt sophomore’s placement on it.

God has a plan for me🙏🏾🙏🏾 A post shared by Chris Barnes (@bigboy_61) on May 1, 2018 at 2:32pm PDT

Barnes was a three-star member of the Bulldogs’ 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 47 offensive tackle in the country. After redshirting as a true freshman, he played in one game this past season, making his collegiate debut at the guard position against Missouri. This spring, he moved from the offensive line to the defensive line.

Barnes is the third Bulldog player to transfer since late last month, joining fellow lineman Pat Allen (HERE) and linebacker Jaleel Laguins (HERE).