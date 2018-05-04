Western Kentucky loses starting center to transfer

It’s not been a positive last few days for the Western Kentucky football program.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that potential starting quarterback Steven Duncan, arrested for driving under the influence in late March, would be suspended for the 2018 opener against Wisconsin. Adding to that misery, it was confirmed that the man who would’ve been hiking the ball to whichever quarterback won the starting job, Dennis Edwards, recently informed the coaching staff that he has decided to transfer from the Hilltoppers.

No reason, at least publicly, was given for the abrupt and surprising decision was given.

“Where that is, I do not know,” head coach Mike Sanford told the Bowling Green Daily News when asked about a possible landing spot for the fifth-year senior. “Insofar as everything is done above board, we certainly will support him in wherever he chooses to attend.”

In 2015 and 2016, Edwards started 26 games at right guard for the Hilltoppers. After moving to center prior to the start of the 2017 season, he started all 13 games this past year in the middle of the line for WKU.