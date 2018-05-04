WR Reggie Roberson announces transfer from West Virginia

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Unbelievably, there’s another (gasp!) player doing the post-spring transfer dance away from a Power Five program.

The latest to do so is Reggie Roberson, who announced on his personal Twitter account that he has decided to transfer from West Virginia. “This is a decision I made with my family and prayed about numerous times,” the wide receiver wrote.

Same Goal Different Path…🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/hHqGHgMqCS — Reggie Roberson (@TheKingReggie) May 3, 2018

Roberson was a three-star member of the Mountaineers’ 2017 recruiting class coming out of high school in Texas. He played in 10 games as a true freshman, catching six passes for 30 yards.

If Roberson decides to transfer to another FBS program, he’d have to sit out the 2018 season. That’d leave the receiver with three years of eligibility beginning in 2019.