WR Reggie Roberson announces transfer from West Virginia

Unbelievably, there’s another (gasp!) player doing the post-spring transfer dance away from a Power Five program.
The latest to do so is Reggie Roberson, who announced on his personal Twitter account that he has decided to transfer from West Virginia. “This is a decision I made with my family and prayed about numerous times,” the wide receiver wrote.
Roberson was a three-star member of the Mountaineers’ 2017 recruiting class coming out of high school in Texas. He played in 10 games as a true freshman, catching six passes for 30 yards.
If Roberson decides to transfer to another FBS program, he’d have to sit out the 2018 season. That’d leave the receiver with three years of eligibility beginning in 2019.
On the same day he received a hefty pay raise, Kirby Smart also saw the depth along his offensive line thinned a bit yet again.
Using social media — Instagram in this case — Chris Barnes announced that, “after careful consideration and many conversations with my family and coaches[,] I’ve made the decision to transfer from the University of Georgia.” While the lineman didn’t give a specific reason for the departure, a good place to look would be the depth chart and the redshirt sophomore’s placement on it.
Barnes was a three-star member of the Bulldogs’ 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 47 offensive tackle in the country. After redshirting as a true freshman, he played in one game this past season, making his collegiate debut at the guard position against Missouri. This spring, he moved from the offensive line to the defensive line.
Barnes is the third Bulldog player to transfer since late last month, joining fellow lineman Pat Allen (HERE) and linebacker Jaleel Laguins (HERE).
After an incident-free last week or so, it’s time to once again reset the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker.
The latest to push it back to double zeroes is Chandon Hickerson, with the Daily Reflector reporting that the East Carolina defensive end was arrested on a trio of misdemeanor charges this past weekend. Specifically, Hickerson is facing one count each of resisting a public officer, reckless driving to endanger and failure to obey a stop sign/flashing red light.
Other than the traffic stop that led to the arrest and charges occurred shortly before six a.m. Sunday morning by the Greenville Police Department, no details of the incident have been made available.
The Reflector wrote that “[a]n ECU football spokesman said Tuesday afternoon that head coach Scottie Montgomery has talked with Hickerson and is in the process of gathering additional information.”
Hickerson came to the Pirates as an unrated member of their 2016 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, the defensive lineman played in nine games this past season. He was credited with 15 tackles.
(Tip O’ the Cap: ArrestNation.com)
The less-heralded of BYU’s in-state football rivalries will continue on for the foreseeable future.
Both BYU and Utah State have announced that the two football programs have reached an agreement on an extension of their long-running series. The new home-and-home will be played in Logan on Oct. 1, 2021, and in Provo on Sept. 30, 2022. Both of those matchups will be Friday night affairs.
It had previously been announced that the Cougars would host the rivalry in 2018 and 2020, with the Aggies doing the same in 2019.
“There’s a lot of history and tradition in our longstanding football series with Utah State,” said BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe. “I appreciated working with [USU athletic director] John Hartwell to further extend the series into the future. I have loved the in-state rivalry with USU as a player, coach and now as an administrator. I look forward to these future games.”
The two schools have met in football 87 times, the last coming in 2017 at the Aggies’ home in Logan. The Cougars lead the all-time series 48-36-3.
Only Utah has played BYU (92 games) and Utah State (112) more than the Cougars and Aggies have played each other in football.
Those under a certain age may not remember pro football being played at Sun Devil Stadium but it seems that could get rectified if Arizona State completes a deal to bring an upstart spring football league to Tempe.
The Arizona Republic has confirmed talks between the school and the Alliance of American Football (AAF), but that an agreement has not yet been reached. The venue is currently undergoing a pretty hefty renovation that should be completed next year that seems on track to be completed just in time for the new league’s first season.
The Alliance of American Football already has already announced that former South Carolina and Florida coach Steve Spurrier is on board the effort as head coach of a franchise in Orlando. Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Brad Childress will helm a team in Atlanta (with Michael Vick!) and there are several rumors that former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel will coach a franchise out West as well.
Interestingly, the Republic also notes that there are plenty of in-state options if the AAF is looking for coaches between former Sun Devils star/recent arena league coach Danny White, as well as Todd Graham and Rich Rodriguez. Heck, if things really go haywire with Herm Edwards this season, perhaps he could slide over and take over too given his background.
No matter who is in charge though, it certainly sounds as though a version of pro football will be back in Tempe some 14 years after the Arizona Cardinals left for their current home down the road at University of Phoenix Stadium.