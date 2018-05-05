Cal grad transfer RB Tre Watson narrows list to Texas, Texas Tech

The list of suitors for Cal graduate transfer running back Te Watson is down to two.
Watson posted a message on his Twitter account Friday saying that he wasn’t announcing his commitment that day — as was planned — but he had decided he’d spend his final collegiate season in the state of Texas. Watson originally considered LSU along with Texas and Texas Tech, meaning the Bayou Bengals are out of the hunt.
A native of Corona, Calif., Watson put together a nice career before suffering a season-ending lower body injury two games into the 2017 campaign. He carried 232 times for 1,213 yards (5.23 a pop) and seven touchdowns in the 2015-16 seasons, but managed just 17 attempts in his abbreviated 2017 campaign.
Whichever Lone Star State school Watson uses can use him. Texas is still looking for a feature back after quarterback Sam Ehlinger led the team in rushing a year ago with a measly 381 yards. Texas Tech is looking for a replacement for the graduated Justin Stockton; Stockton led the Red Raiders with 797 yards on a team-leading 132 carries in 2017.