Cal grad transfer RB Tre Watson narrows list to Texas, Texas Tech

By Zach BarnettMay 5, 2018, 12:49 PM EDT
The list of suitors for Cal graduate transfer running back Te Watson is down to two.

Watson posted a message on his Twitter account Friday saying that he wasn’t announcing his commitment that day — as was planned — but he had decided he’d spend his final collegiate season in the state of Texas. Watson originally considered LSU along with Texas and Texas Tech, meaning the Bayou Bengals are out of the hunt.

A native of Corona, Calif., Watson put together a nice career before suffering a season-ending lower body injury two games into the 2017 campaign. He carried 232 times for 1,213 yards (5.23 a pop) and seven touchdowns in the 2015-16 seasons, but managed just 17 attempts in his abbreviated 2017 campaign.

Whichever Lone Star State school Watson uses can use him. Texas is still looking for a feature back after quarterback Sam Ehlinger led the team in rushing a year ago with a measly 381 yards. Texas Tech is looking for a replacement for the graduated Justin Stockton; Stockton led the Red Raiders with 797 yards on a team-leading 132 carries in 2017.

Former Arkansas RB Rawleigh Williams suing over unpaid insurance policy

By Zach BarnettMay 5, 2018, 3:35 PM EDT
On or around March 10, 2017, Arkansas running back Rawleigh Williams III entered into an insurance policy with Lloyd’s of London, paying him $1 million in the event of a debilitating injury costing him a professional football career.

Unfortunately for Williams, that injury arrived just over a month later, as Williams suffered a neck injury during a practice on April 29. He retired from football for good on May 8. And now, according to the Williams camp, Lloyd’s attempted to amend the lawsuit after the fact to avoid paying out the policy.

Explains the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette:

The lawsuit claims Williams entered into the policy on March 10, 2017, and that Lloyd’s amended the policy last May — after Williams suffered the injury that led to his retirement — to include an endorsement that would exclude coverage of any injury that arose out of Williams’ “spinal column and adjacent and related structures.”

The lawsuit alleges Williams was made aware of this “endorsement 3” for the first time on May 9, 2017, by Boeving and was told he could decline the policy within 10 days and have his premiums returned.

Williams first suffered a spinal injury during the 2015 season, but doctors determined the second injury was not related to the first, according to the lawsuit.

Williams seeks the $1 million premium, plus $3 million in punitive damages, court costs, attorney fees and statutory damages.

“When we got into the research we found they’ve done this to other student-athletes, so the other side of this is preventative,” Williams’s attorney Bill Horton told the Democrat-Gazette. “We wanted other student-athletes to know that they can stand up. We hope to correct Lloyd’s conduct in the future. If you’re going to write these policies, you have to be ready to honor them.”

Williams was one of the best running backs in the country ahead of his injury. As a sophomore in 2016 he rushed 245 times for 1,360 yards and 12 touchdowns, ranking him in the top six in the SEC in rushing yards and touchdowns.

Oregon State addresses recruiting mailings sent to current Hawaii players

By Zach BarnettMay 5, 2018, 2:18 PM EDT
Oregon State was the source of a brouhaha Friday when Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich exposed the Beavers as having sent recruiting mailings to current Warriors players.

“My apologies for our players not being able to attend your Spring game,” Rolovich wrote. “Ours was the same day, bad timing. Quick question, in the 203 years of coaching, none of you realized you couldn’t actively recruit another school’s players? Sent to campus? #leakydam #sloppybeavers”

On Friday evening, Oregon State released a statement saying that the school was investigating the matter:

“Oregon State Athletics and head coach Jonathan Smith became aware of unintentional mailings directed at a University of Hawai’i student-athlete this morning. We are committed to following NCAA rules and are looking into this matter fully.”

Oregon State and Hawaii are set to meet in Honolulu in the 2019 season.

Central Michigan becomes sixth FBS program with No. 1 overall picks in both NFL, CFL drafts

By John TaylorMay 5, 2018, 11:11 AM EDT
If you haven’t already heard, one MAC school joined some rather select draft company this past week.

For the fourth straight year Thursday, a player from an FBS program went No. 1 overall in the Canadian Football League draft; that’s the first time FBS players have gone first in back-to-back-to-back-to-back years in the Great White North’s version of the Player Selection Meeting. This time around the honor went to Mark Chapman, the Central Michigan wide receiver who led the Chippewas in receptions (59) and receiving yards (875) this past season.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats were the team drafting Chapman with that top pick, trading up from No. 2 overall with the Montreal Alouettes to select the receiver.

“I’m just excited,” Chapman, who holds dual-citizenship as his mother was born in Canada and his father in the United States, said according to his former college team’s official website. “To go No. 1 overall, it’s surreal. I never envisioned myself in this position.

When you add Chapman to Eric Fisher, the former Chips offensive tackle who was the first player taken in the 2013 NFL draft, CMU becomes just the sixth FBS program — the first from a Group of Five conference, incidentally — to have players selected No. 1 overall in both the NFL and CFL drafts.

The other five?

SYRACUSE
RB Ernie Davis, 1962 (NFL)
OT Steve Scully, 1975 (CFL)

UTAH
QB Alex Smith, 2005 (NFL)
OL Chad Folk, 1997 (CFL)

WASHINGTON STATE
QB Drew Bledsoe, 1993 (NFL)
DE Rob Meier, 1999 (CFL)
DE Adam Braidwood, 2006 (CFL)

IOWA
QB Randy Duncan, 1959 (NFL)
DL Faith Ekakitie, 2017 (CFL)

OKLAHOMA
DE Lee Roy Selmon, 1976 (NFL)
RB Billy Sims, 1980 (NFL)
QB Sam Bradford, 2010 (NFL)
QB Baker Mayfield, 2018 (NFL)
OL Josiah St. John, 2016 (CFL)

RB Drake Beasley opts to leave Boise State

By John TaylorMay 5, 2018, 8:44 AM EDT
Drake Beasley was expected to be a contributor, perhaps a significant one, in Boise State’s running game this coming season. Instead, he’ll look to continue and contribute somewhere other than on the blue turf.

According to multiple media outlets in the area, Beasley has abruptly and unexpectedly left the Broncos football program.  There was no specific reason given for the running back’s departure, with the exclamation point on the development being Beasley’s name no longer appearing on the football program’s official website even as the team hasn’t publicly addressed his status.

Beasley was a three-star member of the Broncos’ 2017 recruiting class.  He was the only running back signed by the Broncos in their class that year.

 