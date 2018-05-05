Former Arkansas RB Rawleigh Williams suing over unpaid insurance policy

On or around March 10, 2017, Arkansas running back Rawleigh Williams III entered into an insurance policy with Lloyd’s of London, paying him $1 million in the event of a debilitating injury costing him a professional football career.

Unfortunately for Williams, that injury arrived just over a month later, as Williams suffered a neck injury during a practice on April 29. He retired from football for good on May 8. And now, according to the Williams camp, Lloyd’s attempted to amend the lawsuit after the fact to avoid paying out the policy.

Explains the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette:

The lawsuit claims Williams entered into the policy on March 10, 2017, and that Lloyd’s amended the policy last May — after Williams suffered the injury that led to his retirement — to include an endorsement that would exclude coverage of any injury that arose out of Williams’ “spinal column and adjacent and related structures.” The lawsuit alleges Williams was made aware of this “endorsement 3” for the first time on May 9, 2017, by Boeving and was told he could decline the policy within 10 days and have his premiums returned.

Williams first suffered a spinal injury during the 2015 season, but doctors determined the second injury was not related to the first, according to the lawsuit.

Williams seeks the $1 million premium, plus $3 million in punitive damages, court costs, attorney fees and statutory damages.

“When we got into the research we found they’ve done this to other student-athletes, so the other side of this is preventative,” Williams’s attorney Bill Horton told the Democrat-Gazette. “We wanted other student-athletes to know that they can stand up. We hope to correct Lloyd’s conduct in the future. If you’re going to write these policies, you have to be ready to honor them.”

Williams was one of the best running backs in the country ahead of his injury. As a sophomore in 2016 he rushed 245 times for 1,360 yards and 12 touchdowns, ranking him in the top six in the SEC in rushing yards and touchdowns.