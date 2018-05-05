Oregon State addresses recruiting mailings sent to current Hawaii players

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Oregon State was the source of a brouhaha Friday when Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich exposed the Beavers as having sent recruiting mailings to current Warriors players.

“My apologies for our players not being able to attend your Spring game,” Rolovich wrote. “Ours was the same day, bad timing. Quick question, in the 203 years of coaching, none of you realized you couldn’t actively recruit another school’s players? Sent to campus? #leakydam #sloppybeavers”

On Friday evening, Oregon State released a statement saying that the school was investigating the matter:

“Oregon State Athletics and head coach Jonathan Smith became aware of unintentional mailings directed at a University of Hawai’i student-athlete this morning. We are committed to following NCAA rules and are looking into this matter fully.”

Oregon State and Hawaii are set to meet in Honolulu in the 2019 season.