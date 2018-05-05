Getty Images

RB Drake Beasley opts to leave Boise State

By John TaylorMay 5, 2018, 8:44 AM EDT
Drake Beasley was expected to be a contributor, perhaps a significant one, in Boise State’s running game this coming season. Instead, he’ll look to continue and contribute somewhere other than on the blue turf.

According to multiple media outlets in the area, Beasley has abruptly and unexpectedly left the Broncos football program.  There was no specific reason given for the running back’s departure, with the exclamation point on the development being Beasley’s name no longer appearing on the football program’s official website even as the team hasn’t publicly addressed his status.

Beasley was a three-star member of the Broncos’ 2017 recruiting class.  He was the only running back signed by the Broncos in their class that year.

 

Central Michigan becomes sixth FBS program with No. 1 overall picks in both NFL, CFL drafts

By John TaylorMay 5, 2018, 11:11 AM EDT
If you haven’t already heard, one MAC school joined some rather select draft company this past week.

For the fourth straight year Thursday, a player from an FBS program went No. 1 overall in the Canadian Football League draft; that’s the first time FBS players have gone first in back-to-back-to-back-to-back years in the Great White North’s version of the Player Selection Meeting. This time around the honor went to Mark Chapman, the Central Michigan wide receiver who led the Chippewas in receptions (59) and receiving yards (875) this past season.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats were the team drafting Chapman with that top pick, trading up from No. 2 overall with the Montreal Alouettes to select the receiver.

“I’m just excited,” Chapman, who holds dual-citizenship as his mother was born in Canada and his father in the United States, said according to his former college team’s official website. “To go No. 1 overall, it’s surreal. I never envisioned myself in this position.

When you add Chapman to Eric Fisher, the former Chips offensive tackle who was the first player taken in the 2013 NFL draft, CMU becomes just the sixth FBS program — the first from a Group of Five conference, incidentally — to have players selected No. 1 overall in both the NFL and CFL drafts.

The other five?

SYRACUSE
RB Ernie Davis, 1962 (NFL)
OT Steve Scully, 1975 (CFL)

UTAH
QB Alex Smith, 2005 (NFL)
OL Chad Folk, 1997 (CFL)

WASHINGTON STATE
QB Drew Bledsoe, 1993 (NFL)
DE Rob Meier, 1999 (CFL)
DE Adam Braidwood, 2006 (CFL)

IOWA
QB Randy Duncan, 1959 (NFL)
DL Faith Ekakitie, 2017 (CFL)

OKLAHOMA
DE Lee Roy Selmon, 1976 (NFL)
RB Billy Sims, 1980 (NFL)
QB Sam Bradford, 2010 (NFL)
QB Baker Mayfield, 2018 (NFL)
OL Josiah St. John, 2016 (CFL)

Temple the new home for Syracuse transfer Rodney Williams

By John TaylorMay 4, 2018, 9:11 PM EDT
Syracuse’s loss will turn into Temple’s gain.

Earlier this offseason, Rodney Williams decided to transfer from the Orange.  On his personal Twitter account Friday, the defensive back confirmed that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career with the Owls.

As Williams is headed to the AAC school as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play for the Owls in 2018.  This coming season will be his final year of eligibility.

Williams, a native of Cherry Hill, NJ, started 21 games the past three seasons for the Orange.  He started the first five games at free safety as a redshirt freshman in 2015, then started 10 games at strong safety in 2016 before moving back to free safety and starting six games at that position this past season.

Texas A&M TE Luke Laufenberg is now cancer-free

By Kevin McGuireMay 4, 2018, 6:15 PM EDT
Need an uplifting story as you head into your weekend? Here’s one for you.

Texas A&M tight end Luke Laufenberg was diagnosed with a rare form of Leukemia in December with 95 percent of his bone marrow affected by the disease. But just a little more than four months later, Laufenberg has reportedly beaten the disease and is said to be cancer-free.

Laufenberg’s father, former Dallas Cowboys player Babe Laufenberg, shared the uplifting news on his Twitter account Thursday evening.

As noted by Brian Perroni of 247 Sports, continuing his college football career may not work out for Laufenberg as he comes off battling the disease. As any patient will, Laufenberg will have to have some followup checkups to ensure the disease isn’t coming back, but the major hurdle has apparently been leaped for the walkon tight end in College Station.

Mississippi State LB Leo Lewis arrested for disorderly conduct

By Kevin McGuireMay 4, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
It seems Mississippi State linebacker Leo Lewis has a little more trouble looming over him in Starkville. According to a report from WTVA in Mississippi, Lewis was arrested and spent a brief time in a county jail on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Lewis has already been released from the jail on bond, but the details regarding the disorderly conduct charge have not been detailed at this time. Police are expected to release more information in a statement sometime later today.

Lewis is currently linked to the investigation at Ole Miss regarding impermissible benefits from boosters while being recruited. According to previous reports regarding the NCAA investigation, Lewis is said to have received $21,000 in cash from a business in Oxford, Mississippi while being recruited.

Lewis started all but one game for Mississippi State last season.