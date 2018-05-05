Washington hiring handler for very good boy

Roquan Smith‘s Georgia helmet and jersey were stolen in a break-in to his Athens, Ga., property, according to a a Twitter post by Shaquwanda Baker, the former Bulldog linebacker’s aunt.

“Dawg Nation my nephew Roquan Smith has worked sooo (sic) hard to play in his UGA jersey and helmet and to one day take it off and hang it on his wall,” she wrote. “However, over the past few hours, someone took that away from him by wrongfully taking those items from his property in Athens.”

The post did not indicate if the Smiths plan to file a report with the Athens Police Department, but it did indicate a desire to involve the authorities in an effort to recover the items.

“My prayer is that the person who committed the crime will deal with their issues and that anyone who knows of information related to this crime will report it immediately to the Athens Police Dept,” she wrote. “There were a lot of items taken but none more near and dear to his heart than his UGA jersey and helmet.”

“Can’t believe this,” wrote Georgia inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann in his own Twitter post. “DawgNation PLEASE help get to the bottom of this!! Roquan has given his heart and soul to this University and to see something like this happen is heartbreaking.”

Smith left school after his junior season as one of the best defenders in school history. A consensus First Team All-American, the 2017 Butkus Award winner collected 252 tackles over his career, including 137 stops with 14 TFLs and 6.5 sacks for the SEC champions and College Football Playoff runners-up. He was selected eighth overall in last week’s NFL draft by the Chicago Bears.

If the stolen items are not recovered, presumably Georgia could supply Smith with a replacement helmet and jersey but, of course, they would not be his helmet and jersey.