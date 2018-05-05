Getty Images

Washington hiring handler for very good boy

By Zach BarnettMay 5, 2018, 5:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There are higher-paid jobs to be had in the college football world, but I’m not sure there’s a more adorable one on the market.

Washington is replacing 10-year-old mascot Dubs I with Dubs II later this year, and the Huskies are looking to find a handler for the new Head Husky. The younger Alaskan Malamute was born in January and will begin the transition this fall, as Dubs I will retire as the conclusion of this football season and Dubs II will take over Official Mascot Status in January.

According to the posting on the athletics department’s website, required skills include interest in dog behavior and the ability to sprint over 100 yards. The chosen candidate will be required to work 1-2 events per week over a 12-month period, including nights and weekends. But if that’s not enough, just look at these benefits!

  • Starting scholarship of $500 per an Academic Year

  • Season Pass for entrance to all Husky Home Games (when not working)

  • Affiliation with a Power 5 Athletics Department

  • Fully funded out-of-state travel to appearances and games (if applicable)

  • Nike Attire (polos, t-shirts, shoes etc.)

  • Additional honorarium based on appearances

Unspoken among the benefits is truly the greatest benefit of all: an unlimited amount of kisses from the very best boy in college football.

Aunt of Roquan Smith tweets theft of nephew’s UGA helmet, jersey

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettMay 5, 2018, 4:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Roquan Smith‘s Georgia helmet and jersey were stolen in a break-in to his Athens, Ga., property, according to a a Twitter post by Shaquwanda Baker, the former Bulldog linebacker’s aunt.

“Dawg Nation my nephew Roquan Smith has worked sooo (sic) hard to play in his UGA jersey and helmet and to one day take it off and hang it on his wall,” she wrote. “However, over the past few hours, someone took that away from him by wrongfully taking those items from his property in Athens.”

The post did not indicate if the Smiths plan to file a report with the Athens Police Department, but it did indicate a desire to involve the authorities in an effort to recover the items.

“My prayer is that the person who committed the crime will deal with their issues and that anyone who knows of information related to this crime will report it immediately to the Athens Police Dept,” she wrote. “There were a lot of items taken but none more near and dear to his heart than his UGA jersey and helmet.”

“Can’t believe this,” wrote Georgia inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann in his own Twitter post. “DawgNation PLEASE help get to the bottom of this!! Roquan has given his heart and soul to this University and to see something like this happen is heartbreaking.”

Smith left school after his junior season as one of the best defenders in school history. A consensus First Team All-American, the 2017 Butkus Award winner collected 252 tackles over his career, including 137 stops with 14 TFLs and 6.5 sacks for the SEC champions and College Football Playoff runners-up. He was selected eighth overall in last week’s NFL draft by the Chicago Bears.

If the stolen items are not recovered, presumably Georgia could supply Smith with a replacement helmet and jersey but, of course, they would not be his helmet and jersey.

Former Arkansas RB Rawleigh Williams suing over unpaid insurance policy

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettMay 5, 2018, 3:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

On or around March 10, 2017, Arkansas running back Rawleigh Williams III entered into an insurance policy with Lloyd’s of London, paying him $1 million in the event of a debilitating injury costing him a professional football career.

Unfortunately for Williams, that injury arrived just over a month later, as Williams suffered a neck injury during a practice on April 29. He retired from football for good on May 8. And now, according to the Williams camp, Lloyd’s attempted to amend the lawsuit after the fact to avoid paying out the policy.

Explains the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette:

The lawsuit claims Williams entered into the policy on March 10, 2017, and that Lloyd’s amended the policy last May — after Williams suffered the injury that led to his retirement — to include an endorsement that would exclude coverage of any injury that arose out of Williams’ “spinal column and adjacent and related structures.”

The lawsuit alleges Williams was made aware of this “endorsement 3” for the first time on May 9, 2017, by Boeving and was told he could decline the policy within 10 days and have his premiums returned.

Williams first suffered a spinal injury during the 2015 season, but doctors determined the second injury was not related to the first, according to the lawsuit.

Williams seeks the $1 million premium, plus $3 million in punitive damages, court costs, attorney fees and statutory damages.

“When we got into the research we found they’ve done this to other student-athletes, so the other side of this is preventative,” Williams’s attorney Bill Horton told the Democrat-Gazette. “We wanted other student-athletes to know that they can stand up. We hope to correct Lloyd’s conduct in the future. If you’re going to write these policies, you have to be ready to honor them.”

Williams was one of the best running backs in the country ahead of his injury. As a sophomore in 2016 he rushed 245 times for 1,360 yards and 12 touchdowns, ranking him in the top six in the SEC in rushing yards and touchdowns.

Oregon State addresses recruiting mailings sent to current Hawaii players

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettMay 5, 2018, 2:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Oregon State was the source of a brouhaha Friday when Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich exposed the Beavers as having sent recruiting mailings to current Warriors players.

“My apologies for our players not being able to attend your Spring game,” Rolovich wrote. “Ours was the same day, bad timing. Quick question, in the 203 years of coaching, none of you realized you couldn’t actively recruit another school’s players? Sent to campus? #leakydam #sloppybeavers”

On Friday evening, Oregon State released a statement saying that the school was investigating the matter:

“Oregon State Athletics and head coach Jonathan Smith became aware of unintentional mailings directed at a University of Hawai’i student-athlete this morning. We are committed to following NCAA rules and are looking into this matter fully.”

Oregon State and Hawaii are set to meet in Honolulu in the 2019 season.

Cal grad transfer RB Tre Watson narrows list to Texas, Texas Tech

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettMay 5, 2018, 12:49 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The list of suitors for Cal graduate transfer running back Te Watson is down to two.

Watson posted a message on his Twitter account Friday saying that he wasn’t announcing his commitment that day — as was planned — but he had decided he’d spend his final collegiate season in the state of Texas. Watson originally considered LSU along with Texas and Texas Tech, meaning the Bayou Bengals are out of the hunt.

A native of Corona, Calif., Watson put together a nice career before suffering a season-ending lower body injury two games into the 2017 campaign. He carried 232 times for 1,213 yards (5.23 a pop) and seven touchdowns in the 2015-16 seasons, but managed just 17 attempts in his abbreviated 2017 campaign.

Whichever Lone Star State school Watson uses can use him. Texas is still looking for a feature back after quarterback Sam Ehlinger led the team in rushing a year ago with a measly 381 yards. Texas Tech is looking for a replacement for the graduated Justin Stockton; Stockton led the Red Raiders with 797 yards on a team-leading 132 carries in 2017.