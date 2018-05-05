Washington hiring handler for very good boy

There are higher-paid jobs to be had in the college football world, but I’m not sure there’s a more adorable one on the market.
Washington is replacing 10-year-old mascot Dubs I with Dubs II later this year, and the Huskies are looking to find a handler for the new Head Husky. The younger Alaskan Malamute was born in January and will begin the transition this fall, as Dubs I will retire as the conclusion of this football season and Dubs II will take over Official Mascot Status in January.
According to the posting on the athletics department’s website, required skills include interest in dog behavior and the ability to sprint over 100 yards. The chosen candidate will be required to work 1-2 events per week over a 12-month period, including nights and weekends. But if that’s not enough, just look at these benefits!
Starting scholarship of $500 per an Academic Year
Season Pass for entrance to all Husky Home Games (when not working)
Affiliation with a Power 5 Athletics Department
Fully funded out-of-state travel to appearances and games (if applicable)
Nike Attire (polos, t-shirts, shoes etc.)
Additional honorarium based on appearances
Unspoken among the benefits is truly the greatest benefit of all: an unlimited amount of kisses from the very best boy in college football.