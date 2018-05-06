Ex-USC assistant Todd McNair testifies Reggie Bush gave him over $60,000 after being let go by school

Jimbo Fisher’s departure to Texas A&M rubbed a lot of Florida State fans the wrong way the way it played out at the end of last season. Despite bringing the program a national title during his tenure in Tallahassee, the $75 million man might as well be persona non grata in that part of the state of Florida.

That said, there’s still a few in garnet and gold that wouldn’t mind settling things on the field — a sentiment that is apparently shared with the team’s new head coach. Speaking to a booster club event last week, Willie Taggart was asked about playing the Aggies. Based on his response, recorded by Warchant.com, he’s not exactly put off at the prospect of doing so.

Willie Taggart was asked by a fan about #FSU playing Texas A&M. Here's his response. Full interview and Q&A session here: https://t.co/wLSUayubTM pic.twitter.com/PzH05VrHdM — Warchant.com (@Warchant) May 4, 2018

“You’ll have to ask them if they want to play us,” a smirking Taggart said, naturally to some applause.

Texas A&M hasn’t been shy about playing top-tier ACC opponents, beginning a home-and-home with Clemson this season and adding a series with Miami beginning in 2022. FSU likewise isn’t a stranger to playing SEC teams given their annual game against in-state rival Florida.

The earliest the two schools could schedule is probably in the 2021 range but a date around 2027 seems more likely. While we know Jimbo Fisher will still be in College Station then (or at least getting paid through then), the same might not remain true for Taggart. Still, the Aggies and Seminoles meeting on the field at some point sounds like a fantastic series even beyond the coach poaching implications that would be implied after Fisher’s departure.