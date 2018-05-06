Ex-USC assistant Todd McNair testifies Reggie Bush gave him over $60,000 after being let go by school

Reggie Bush has not really gone on record about his actions that led to the NCAA dropping severe sanctions on his alma mater USC but it turns out that the former Heisman Trophy winner did help out his old position coach who was brought down by the scandal he was the central figure in.
As part of his continuing defamation suit against the NCAA, former Trojans running backs coach Todd McNair testified last week that Bush gave him over $60,000 in loans that didn’t need to be paid back in order to help his former mentor out after he was let go by the school in 2010 after six years with the program.
Per the LA Times:
“That was just him helping you out, correct?” NCAA attorney Kosta Stojilkovic asked.
“Yes,” McNair responded.
NCAA President Mark Emmert was also involved in the case last week, with his video deposition being played for the jury in Los Angeles in which he defended the Committee on Infractions’ decision and the subsequent sanctions against the Trojans. That included some 30 scholarships lost, a two year bowl ban, and a show cause penalty for McNair, who has been out of coaching ever since and has battled the NCAA in court for years.
The trial is set to continue through next week, if not longer, before the jury goes to deliberations in the matter.
Jimbo Fisher’s departure to Texas A&M rubbed a lot of Florida State fans the wrong way the way it played out at the end of last season. Despite bringing the program a national title during his tenure in Tallahassee, the $75 million man might as well be persona non grata in that part of the state of Florida.
That said, there’s still a few in garnet and gold that wouldn’t mind settling things on the field — a sentiment that is apparently shared with the team’s new head coach. Speaking to a booster club event last week, Willie Taggart was asked about playing the Aggies. Based on his response, recorded by Warchant.com, he’s not exactly put off at the prospect of doing so.
“You’ll have to ask them if they want to play us,” a smirking Taggart said, naturally to some applause.
Texas A&M hasn’t been shy about playing top-tier ACC opponents, beginning a home-and-home with Clemson this season and adding a series with Miami beginning in 2022. FSU likewise isn’t a stranger to playing SEC teams given their annual game against in-state rival Florida.
The earliest the two schools could schedule is probably in the 2021 range but a date around 2027 seems more likely. While we know Jimbo Fisher will still be in College Station then (or at least getting paid through then), the same might not remain true for Taggart. Still, the Aggies and Seminoles meeting on the field at some point sounds like a fantastic series even beyond the coach poaching implications that would be implied after Fisher’s departure.
If you’re trying to figure out who the worst Power Five football program is, chances are high that Kansas is on the shortlist, if not on the absolute bottom. Such is the case when you haven’t been to a bowl game in a decade and haven’t won more than three games since 2009.
Appropriately, interest from Jayhawks fans in the team has dropped like a rock. In new figures obtained by the Lawrence Journal-World, we now know just how much: ticket sales dipped to a new low of $3.4 million this past season. That’s a drop of some 65% from their peak of $9.5 million in 2009 and a nearly $6 million shortfall as a result.
Needless to say, that is not a great sign and certainly adds to the pressure that David Beaty is feeling going into what amounts to a make-or-break fourth season in Lawrence.
I guess there’s hope from Jayhawks brass that if you build it, they will come? At Kansas however, that might be a tall task.
The storyline that has garnered more attention, had words written about it and been the focus of more talk radio segments in college football this offseason is an easy one to pick out: UCF’s dubious claim to be national champions after an undefeated 2017 season.
As it turns out though, even the Knights’ former head coach wouldn’t have been on board with the campaign had he remained in Orlando.
“All I’ll say is if we had stayed there, I would have had a hard time getting behind it,” now-Nebraska head coach Scott Frost told USA Today at AAC spring meetings. “I think it was smart by them, because it has kept UCF in the media and in the conversation. But you know, like our rings, I kind of wish my ring just said ‘Undefeated Season’ and ‘Peach Bowl Champion.’”
UCF commissioned a study that said the entire undefeated season was worth some $200+ million for the school in terms of exposure and the national title claims led to everything from a trip to nearby Disney World to even the local police getting in on the branding party. However, the claims have rankled many in college football, most notably those from the actual national champion, Alabama.
Frost joining the chorus downplaying UCF’s marketing this offseason probably hurts the feelings of a few fans in Orlando but won’t change their outlook on a special season in Orlando. Hopefully, more than anything, the coach’s comments allow everybody to move on from 2017 and start to turn their focus to the upcoming 2018 season that promises to be just as fun for everybody involved.
While the term Black Friday may evoke rising pre-dawn to grab some of the best post-Thanksgiving deals for some, for many in the Midwest it’s a day better known for the annual Nebraska-Iowa tilt on the gridiron. The two regional rivals have played plenty over the years but certainly have developed a nice little tradition since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten and met annually on the faux holiday in what is typically a key West division clash.
However, the two programs will not play each other on the day nor to end the season as they usually in 2020 and 2021 based on future conference schedules. That sent many in the fan base up in arms but it seems both sides are closer to an agreement to make the annual Black Friday game a permanent fixture.
“Not quite there but close,” NU athletic director Bill Moos told the Lincoln Journal Star this week. “A priority for me.”
“It sounds like we’re going to rekindle it, right, whatever year that is,” Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz told Land of 10 on Saturday. “I think after that, I think we’re back together and I think it’s maybe a long-term thing.”
Nebraska is set to play Minnesota on that final weekend in November (slated to be a Saturday game for now) in both 2020 and 2021, while Iowa will take on Wisconsin. Based on comments out of both Iowa City and Lincoln, it appears that a two-year break between the Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers is all that there’s going to be before the series resumes as normal for both sides.