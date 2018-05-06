Kansas football ticket sales hit new low in 2017, down over $6 million from 2009

If you’re trying to figure out who the worst Power Five football program is, chances are high that Kansas is on the shortlist, if not on the absolute bottom. Such is the case when you haven’t been to a bowl game in a decade and haven’t won more than three games since 2009.

Appropriately, interest from Jayhawks fans in the team has dropped like a rock. In new figures obtained by the Lawrence Journal-World, we now know just how much: ticket sales dipped to a new low of $3.4 million this past season. That’s a drop of some 65% from their peak of $9.5 million in 2009 and a nearly $6 million shortfall as a result.

Needless to say, that is not a great sign and certainly adds to the pressure that David Beaty is feeling going into what amounts to a make-or-break fourth season in Lawrence.

I guess there’s hope from Jayhawks brass that if you build it, they will come? At Kansas however, that might be a tall task.