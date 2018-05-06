Nebraska, Iowa moving closer to renewing Black Friday matchup after 2021

While the term Black Friday may evoke rising pre-dawn to grab some of the best post-Thanksgiving deals for some, for many in the Midwest it’s a day better known for the annual Nebraska-Iowa tilt on the gridiron. The two regional rivals have played plenty over the years but certainly have developed a nice little tradition since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten and met annually on the faux holiday in what is typically a key West division clash.

However, the two programs will not play each other on the day nor to end the season as they usually in 2020 and 2021 based on future conference schedules. That sent many in the fan base up in arms but it seems both sides are closer to an agreement to make the annual Black Friday game a permanent fixture.

“Not quite there but close,” NU athletic director Bill Moos told the Lincoln Journal Star this week. “A priority for me.”

“It sounds like we’re going to rekindle it, right, whatever year that is,” Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz told Land of 10 on Saturday. “I think after that, I think we’re back together and I think it’s maybe a long-term thing.”

Nebraska is set to play Minnesota on that final weekend in November (slated to be a Saturday game for now) in both 2020 and 2021, while Iowa will take on Wisconsin. Based on comments out of both Iowa City and Lincoln, it appears that a two-year break between the Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers is all that there’s going to be before the series resumes as normal for both sides.