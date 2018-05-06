Scott Frost would not have been in favor of national champions claim if he remained at UCF

The storyline that has garnered more attention, had words written about it and been the focus of more talk radio segments in college football this offseason is an easy one to pick out: UCF’s dubious claim to be national champions after an undefeated 2017 season.

As it turns out though, even the Knights’ former head coach wouldn’t have been on board with the campaign had he remained in Orlando.

“All I’ll say is if we had stayed there, I would have had a hard time getting behind it,” now-Nebraska head coach Scott Frost told USA Today at AAC spring meetings. “I think it was smart by them, because it has kept UCF in the media and in the conversation. But you know, like our rings, I kind of wish my ring just said ‘Undefeated Season’ and ‘Peach Bowl Champion.’”

UCF commissioned a study that said the entire undefeated season was worth some $200+ million for the school in terms of exposure and the national title claims led to everything from a trip to nearby Disney World to even the local police getting in on the branding party. However, the claims have rankled many in college football, most notably those from the actual national champion, Alabama.

Frost joining the chorus downplaying UCF’s marketing this offseason probably hurts the feelings of a few fans in Orlando but won’t change their outlook on a special season in Orlando. Hopefully, more than anything, the coach’s comments allow everybody to move on from 2017 and start to turn their focus to the upcoming 2018 season that promises to be just as fun for everybody involved.