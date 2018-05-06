Syracuse DT Kayton Samuels headed to Indiana as graduate transfer

If a coach gets news on a random Sunday in the offseason, usually it’s nothing positive and typically involves a player arrest. That is not the case for Tom Allen on this week however.
That’s because Syracuse defensive tackle Kayton Samuels made it official and confirmed on his Instagram and Twitter accounts that he would be joining the Hoosiers football team as a graduate transfer.
Samuels, who runs 6-foot, 319 pounds, had started 24 games during his three seasons with the Orange. While he was set to be a rotation player for the team in 2018 but it seems it would have been behind likely starter McKinley Williams at the defensive tackle spot, which might have contributed to the transfer out of the program and away from a staff that didn’t recruit him.
As a graduate transfer, Samuels will be eligible right away in Bloomington and will help solidify some depth at the position in addition to competing for a starting job. Amazingly, he becomes the sixth player to transfer out of upstate New York this offseason and follows Rodney Williams (to Temple) out the door this past week.
Earlier this month, Cal graduate transfer Tre Watson narrowed his choice of potential landing spots to LSU, Texas and Texas Tech. A couple of days later, Watson whittled down those choices to the schools from the Lone Star State.
Sunday evening, the running back revealed his next collegiate destination.
On his personal Twitter account, Watson announced that he would be enrolling at UT and continuing his playing career for the Longhorns. The move to Austin comes a little over three months after Watson revealed on the same social media website that he was going to be leaving Cal as a graduate transfer.
In a Week 2 win over Weber State this past season, Watson sustained a serious knee injury and didn’t play the rest of the year. Prior to the injury, Watson’s 83 yards in less than five quarters worth of work this season were leading the team.
In 2016, Watson was second on the Bears in rushing yards with 709 and led the team with four rushing touchdowns. Eleven of those yards and six of his 143 carries that season came in the Golden Bears’ Week 3 win over… the Longhorns.
Watson finished the Cal portion of his playing career with 1,390 yards and eight touchdowns on 274 carries.
Jimbo Fisher’s departure to Texas A&M rubbed a lot of Florida State fans the wrong way the way it played out at the end of last season. Despite bringing the program a national title during his tenure in Tallahassee, the $75 million man might as well be persona non grata in that part of the state of Florida.
That said, there’s still a few in garnet and gold that wouldn’t mind settling things on the field — a sentiment that is apparently shared with the team’s new head coach. Speaking to a booster club event last week, Willie Taggart was asked about playing the Aggies. Based on his response, recorded by Warchant.com, he’s not exactly put off at the prospect of doing so.
“You’ll have to ask them if they want to play us,” a smirking Taggart said, naturally to some applause.
Texas A&M hasn’t been shy about playing top-tier ACC opponents, beginning a home-and-home with Clemson this season and adding a series with Miami beginning in 2022. FSU likewise isn’t a stranger to playing SEC teams given their annual game against in-state rival Florida.
The earliest the two schools could schedule is probably in the 2021 range but a date around 2027 seems more likely. While we know Jimbo Fisher will still be in College Station then (or at least getting paid through then), the same might not remain true for Taggart. Still, the Aggies and Seminoles meeting on the field at some point sounds like a fantastic series even beyond the coach poaching implications that would be implied after Fisher’s departure.
Reggie Bush has not really gone on record about his actions that led to the NCAA dropping severe sanctions on his alma mater USC but it turns out that the former Heisman Trophy winner did help out his old position coach who was brought down by the scandal he was the central figure in.
As part of his continuing defamation suit against the NCAA, former Trojans running backs coach Todd McNair testified last week that Bush gave him over $60,000 in loans that didn’t need to be paid back in order to help his former mentor out after he was let go by the school in 2010 after six years with the program.
Per the LA Times:
“That was just him helping you out, correct?” NCAA attorney Kosta Stojilkovic asked.
“Yes,” McNair responded.
NCAA President Mark Emmert was also involved in the case last week, with his video deposition being played for the jury in Los Angeles in which he defended the Committee on Infractions’ decision and the subsequent sanctions against the Trojans. That included some 30 scholarships lost, a two year bowl ban, and a show cause penalty for McNair, who has been out of coaching ever since and has battled the NCAA in court for years.
The trial is set to continue through next week, if not longer, before the jury goes to deliberations in the matter.
If you’re trying to figure out who the worst Power Five football program is, chances are high that Kansas is on the shortlist, if not on the absolute bottom. Such is the case when you haven’t been to a bowl game in a decade and haven’t won more than three games since 2009.
Appropriately, interest from Jayhawks fans in the team has dropped like a rock. In new figures obtained by the Lawrence Journal-World, we now know just how much: ticket sales dipped to a new low of $3.4 million this past season. That’s a drop of some 65% from their peak of $9.5 million in 2009 and a nearly $6 million shortfall as a result.
Needless to say, that is not a great sign and certainly adds to the pressure that David Beaty is feeling going into what amounts to a make-or-break fourth season in Lawrence.
I guess there’s hope from Jayhawks brass that if you build it, they will come? At Kansas however, that might be a tall task.