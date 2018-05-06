Syracuse DT Kayton Samuels headed to Indiana as graduate transfer

If a coach gets news on a random Sunday in the offseason, usually it’s nothing positive and typically involves a player arrest. That is not the case for Tom Allen on this week however.

That’s because Syracuse defensive tackle Kayton Samuels made it official and confirmed on his Instagram and Twitter accounts that he would be joining the Hoosiers football team as a graduate transfer.

Bachelors- Syracuse University 🍊✔️

Masters- Indiana University 🔴⚪️🕹 LOADING….. — Kayton Samuels (@JustMyfans) May 6, 2018

Samuels, who runs 6-foot, 319 pounds, had started 24 games during his three seasons with the Orange. While he was set to be a rotation player for the team in 2018 but it seems it would have been behind likely starter McKinley Williams at the defensive tackle spot, which might have contributed to the transfer out of the program and away from a staff that didn’t recruit him.

As a graduate transfer, Samuels will be eligible right away in Bloomington and will help solidify some depth at the position in addition to competing for a starting job. Amazingly, he becomes the sixth player to transfer out of upstate New York this offseason and follows Rodney Williams (to Temple) out the door this past week.