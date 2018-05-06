Texas lands commitment from Cal grad transfer Tre Watson

Earlier this month, Cal graduate transfer Tre Watson narrowed his choice of potential landing spots to LSU, Texas and Texas Tech. A couple of days later, Watson whittled down those choices to the schools from the Lone Star State.

Sunday evening, the running back revealed his next collegiate destination.

On his personal Twitter account, Watson announced that he would be enrolling at UT and continuing his playing career for the Longhorns. The move to Austin comes a little over three months after Watson revealed on the same social media website that he was going to be leaving Cal as a graduate transfer.

Blessed to be apart of THE University of Texas!!!!! #hookem 🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/zCyZ4tLWrF — Tre Watson (@tre1watson) May 6, 2018

In a Week 2 win over Weber State this past season, Watson sustained a serious knee injury and didn’t play the rest of the year. Prior to the injury, Watson’s 83 yards in less than five quarters worth of work this season were leading the team.

In 2016, Watson was second on the Bears in rushing yards with 709 and led the team with four rushing touchdowns. Eleven of those yards and six of his 143 carries that season came in the Golden Bears’ Week 3 win over… the Longhorns.

Watson finished the Cal portion of his playing career with 1,390 yards and eight touchdowns on 274 carries.