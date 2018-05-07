Alabama awards raises to Mike Locksley, Tosh Lupoi

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The long-awaited raises for Alabama’s new coordinators were finally revealed on Monday. Of course, Alabama’s coordinators aren’t new to the staff, just new to their roles. Following Brian Daboll‘s departure for the Buffalo Bills and Jeremy Pruitt landing the Tennessee job, Nick Saban promoted co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Mike Locksley to offensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach Tosh Lupoi to defensive coordinator.

Locksley will earn $1.2 million this year, while Lupoi will take home $1.1 million. Locksley’s salary doubled from 2017 and matches that of Daboll, while Lupoi’s raise was a slight bump from $950,000 but still below the $1.3 million Pruitt earned, according to the USA Today coaching salary database.

Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley to be paid $1.2 million per year, defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi $1.1 million, under deals approved today by board of trustees compensation committee — Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) May 7, 2018

Locksley will have no positional duties beyond serving as offensive coordinator. Dan Enos joined the staff from Michigan as quarterbacks and Josh Gattis was hired away from Penn State to coach the Tide’s wideouts. Lupoi will continue to coach the outside linebackers.

Additionally, Alabama handed a $50,000 raise to strength coach extraordinaire Scott Cochran.

Alabama football strength coach Scott Cochran gets salary increase to $585,000, per board vote today. He was at $535,000 last season. — Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) May 7, 2018

Alabama’s staff pay is still below the $6 million mark, a decrease from the 2017 number of $5.995 million considering the Tide is now paying 10 on-the-field assistants as opposed to the standard nine before this year.