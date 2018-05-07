Medical issues end Georgia Tech playing careers of two starters

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Georgia Tech’s roster has taken a significant one-two health punch on both sides of the ball.

In a press release, Tech announced that defensive back A.J. Gray and offensive lineman Jake Stickler will no longer continue playing football for the Yellow Jackets because of medical issues. According to the football program, Gray’s career, at least at his current school, has been submarined by an unspecified heart issue while Stickler is dealing with an undisclosed issue.

The twin losses are significant ones for Tech.

Gray was a starter in the Yellow Jackets’ defensive backfield each of the past two seasons, with nine of his starts coming this past season and another 13 in 2016. Stickler, meanwhile, started 10 games at right tackle this past season.

“I’m extremely saddened for A.J., Jake and our team but, in the big picture, health always trumps football,” head coach Paul Johnson said in a statement. “I’m grateful that A.J. and Jake will be able to continue to attend Georgia Tech and earn their degrees.”