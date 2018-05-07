Mississippi State begins $3.6 million locker room renovation

The dawn of a new era for any college football program often begins with a new head coach followed by an overhaul to the football facilities. In the case of Mississippi State, the Joe Moorhead era in Starkville is now entering a renovation phase with a $3.6 million locker room renovation.
Mississippi State announced the beginning of the project on Monday as the work on the new look for the 11,000 square-foot locker room began. The new locker room will come with many modern amenities often sen in updated locker rooms around the nation, including custom-built lockers and additional locker rooms for coaches and staff. An updated athletic training room and an equipment room will also be part of the renovation project as Mississippi State makes the investment to modernize its football program.
The $3.6 million project is being funded privately through the Bulldog Club and is expected to be completed prior to the start of the 2018 football season. The work will be completed by Mississippi-based LPK Architects. LPK Architects has also completed projects around Mississippi State’s campus, including dorm buildings and academic facilities. The same firm also worked on Mississippi State’s Seal Football Complex and previous renovations to Davis Wade Football Stadium.
Once the project is complete, visiting teams to Davis Wade Stadium will begin using the previous home locker room in the south end zone.
The long-awaited raises for Alabama’s new coordinators were finally revealed on Monday. Of course, Alabama’s coordinators aren’t new to the staff, just new to their roles. Following Brian Daboll‘s departure for the Buffalo Bills and Jeremy Pruitt landing the Tennessee job, Nick Saban promoted co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Mike Locksley to offensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach Tosh Lupoi to defensive coordinator.
Locksley will earn $1.2 million this year, while Lupoi will take home $1.1 million. Locksley’s salary doubled from 2017 and matches that of Daboll, while Lupoi’s raise was a slight bump from $950,000 but still below the $1.3 million Pruitt earned, according to the USA Today coaching salary database.
Locksley will have no positional duties beyond serving as offensive coordinator. Dan Enos joined the staff from Michigan as quarterbacks and Josh Gattis was hired away from Penn State to coach the Tide’s wideouts. Lupoi will continue to coach the outside linebackers.
Additionally, Alabama handed a $50,000 raise to strength coach extraordinaire Scott Cochran.
Alabama’s staff pay is still below the $6 million mark, a decrease from the 2017 number of $5.995 million considering the Tide is now paying 10 on-the-field assistants as opposed to the standard nine before this year.
Georgia Southern held its commencement ceremony on Saturday, and the most noteworthy degree was given to a student who wasn’t there.
Edwin Jackson graduated from Atlanta’s Westlake High School in 2011 and attended Georgia Southern as a regular student. He took part in a try out for walk-ons, made the team, and played in 13 games as a true freshman. Jackson’s career took off from there, helping the Eagles through their transitional period from FCS to FBS, eventually earning All-Sun Belt honors as a linebacker. That success led him to the NFL, where he played in all 16 games for the 2016 Indianapolis Colts.
However, Jackson was killed by a drunk driver in February. He was 26 years old.
Georgia Southern gave Jackson an honorary degree on Saturday, which was accepted by his parents, Wesley and Mary.
Following Jackson’s death, Georgia Southern renamed its walk-on try out program after Jackson.
The Michigan Wolverines are not the only college football program tkaing their brand across an ocean. Although on a much smaller scale, Temple football will be sending a handful of representatives to Japan for a nine-day trip to help promote the sport of football abroad.
Temple head coach Geoff Collins will be joined by eight Temple football players making the trip; Michael Dogbe, Frank Nutile, Jaelin Robinson, Shaun Bradley, Linwood Crump, Isaiah Wright, Dan Archibong and Matt Hennessey. This will be no true vacatrion for these Temple football players, however, because they will be earning three college credits for their efforts in helping to teach and promote the sport while in Japan.
The trip initially started as an opportunity for Collins to travel to Japan for some football coaching clinics, but the opportunity to involve a small number of football players was too great to pass up. The trip will make visits in Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto.
“I’m looking forward to experiencing a new culture and sharing our knowledge of football to those in Japan eager to learn,” Collins said in a statement (per Philly.com). “I know our players will have a great time and serve as tremendous ambassadors for Temple and our football program.”
As the Tennessee Volunteers were looking to figure out what they were going to do with their head coaching search in Knoxville, Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm was out recruiting. But families of recruits were not quite sure if Brohm would be coming to them looking to sell kids on going to Purdue or Tennessee. Recent quotes to The Courier-Journal in Louisville suggest there was some truth to the interest Brohm had in leaving the Boilermakers for the Vols.’
“I don’t want to get into details on it. Like I said, where there’s smoke there’s fire,” Brohm told the paper regarding the headlines that suggested Brohm was closing in on a deal to head to Tennessee after one season at Purdue. “But I think that I was completely straightforward with the people I needed to be. Like I said, when it’s all said and done, this is, in my opinion, the best spot for me.”
After three seasons as the head coach at Western Kentucky, Brohm took over the Purdue job last year and quickly provided a breath of fresh air for the Boilermakers. Purdue went 7-6 with the first bowl victory for the program since 2011. Brohm’s performance at Purdue quickly made him one of the trendy names in the rumor mill during the coaching carousel, and likely will keep him a hot name for potential job opportunities elsewhere later this year if Purdue continues to show improvement. Brohm is also open and honest about the reality of the coaching game, acknowledging he may not necessarily keep any doors shut.
“There’s always going to be people going behind closed doors, expressing interest in this job and that job,” Brohm said. “Those things, yeah, those things did come about. But I think I was always honest with everybody and kept it real. In the end, I think this is the place I enjoy being because I think it does have a great challenge to it and I am committed to doing my part to try to help us get over the hump and become a winning program.”
After initially closing in on a deal to hire Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano to be the head coach, Tennessee backed off from the hire and eventually landed Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt for the job.