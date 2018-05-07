Mississippi State begins $3.6 million locker room renovation

The dawn of a new era for any college football program often begins with a new head coach followed by an overhaul to the football facilities. In the case of Mississippi State, the Joe Moorhead era in Starkville is now entering a renovation phase with a $3.6 million locker room renovation.

Mississippi State announced the beginning of the project on Monday as the work on the new look for the 11,000 square-foot locker room began. The new locker room will come with many modern amenities often sen in updated locker rooms around the nation, including custom-built lockers and additional locker rooms for coaches and staff. An updated athletic training room and an equipment room will also be part of the renovation project as Mississippi State makes the investment to modernize its football program.

The $3.6 million project is being funded privately through the Bulldog Club and is expected to be completed prior to the start of the 2018 football season. The work will be completed by Mississippi-based LPK Architects. LPK Architects has also completed projects around Mississippi State’s campus, including dorm buildings and academic facilities. The same firm also worked on Mississippi State’s Seal Football Complex and previous renovations to Davis Wade Football Stadium.

Once the project is complete, visiting teams to Davis Wade Stadium will begin using the previous home locker room in the south end zone.

Follow @KevinOnCFB