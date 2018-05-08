Dismissed CB Markel Valdez tweets transfer from NC State

Maybe the third time will be a charm? Or will it be three strikes and your out in the end?

Either way, Ahmir Mitchell is getting set to seek his third college football home, with the wide receiver taking to Twitter Sunday to confirm that he has been granted a release from his Rutgers scholarship. The move comes a little over six months after he was dismissed from the Scarlet Knights for violating unspecified team rules.

While Mitchell was released, there were restrictions placed on him by the university as he’s barred from moving on to another Big Ten school as well as the three teams on RU’s 2018 non-conference schedule — Buffalo, Kansas and Texas State.

The move on from Piscataway continues what has thus far been a roller coaster collegiate career.

A 2016 Michigan signee, Mitchell announced in late August of that year — after a suspension — that he was leaving the Wolverines and “reopening his recruitment.” A week later, the wide receiver confirmed his transfer to Rutgers.

After sitting out the 2016 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules — he received a waiver from having to sit out two seasons because of the intra-conference transfer — Mitchell was penciled in as a starting receiver the spring of 2017 before tearing an ACL. Because of that injury and subsequent dismissal, Mitchell never played a down for the Scarlet Knights.

A four-star 2016 recruit, Mitchell was rated as the No. 5 player at any position in the state of New Jersey and the No. 167 player overall on 247sports.com‘s composite board. He was an early enrollee who participated in spring practice prior to his departure from Ann Arbor.