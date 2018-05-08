Getty Images

Ex-Michigan four-star WR dismissed by Rutgers tweets he’ll transfer from the Scarlet Knights

By John TaylorMay 8, 2018, 1:11 PM EDT
Maybe the third time will be a charm? Or will it be three strikes and your out in the end?

Either way, Ahmir Mitchell is getting set to seek his third college football home, with the wide receiver taking to Twitter Sunday to confirm that he has been granted a release from his Rutgers scholarship. The move comes a little over six months after he was dismissed from the Scarlet Knights for violating unspecified team rules.

While Mitchell was released, there were restrictions placed on him by the university as he’s barred from moving on to another Big Ten school as well as the three teams on RU’s 2018 non-conference schedule — Buffalo, Kansas and Texas State.

The move on from Piscataway continues what has thus far been a roller coaster collegiate career.

A 2016 Michigan signee, Mitchell announced in late August of that year — after a suspension — that he was leaving the Wolverines and “reopening his recruitment.” A week later, the wide receiver confirmed his transfer to Rutgers.

After sitting out the 2016 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules — he received a waiver from having to sit out two seasons because of the intra-conference transfer — Mitchell was penciled in as a starting receiver the spring of 2017 before tearing an ACL.  Because of that injury and subsequent dismissal, Mitchell never played a down for the Scarlet Knights.

A four-star 2016 recruit, Mitchell was rated as the No. 5 player at any position in the state of New Jersey and the No. 167 player overall on 247sports.com‘s composite board. He was an early enrollee who participated in spring practice prior to his departure from Ann Arbor.

QB Joe Burrow announces transfer from Ohio State

By John TaylorMay 8, 2018, 12:36 PM EDT
Of all of the offseason roster moves, this one ranks right up there as arguably the least surprising.

In seeking a replacement for J.T. Barrett, Ohio State’s quarterback competition consisted of three players this spring — Joe Burrow, Tate Martell and Dwayne Haskins.  Throughout the process, Haskins has been considered the favorite to replace Barrett, leading to significant speculation that Burrow could be the odd man out and opt to leave the Buckeyes.

Over the weekend, the quarterback’s father, Jimmy Burrow, an assistant on Frank Solich‘s Ohio University coaching staff, posted an interesting and illuminating tweet after watching his son graduate from OSU.

On his own Twitter account Tuesday morning, Joe Burrow confirmed that his next challenge will be finding a new football home as he has decided to leave OSU and transfer elsewhere.  Burrow stated he made the move “[a]fter weeks of struggling with this decision.”

Not only will Burrow be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school (LSU?  Florida?) as a graduate transfer, but his new school will be getting the quarterback for both 2018 and 2019 as the redshirt junior has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Burrow was a four-star 2015 signee who was rated as the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback in the country.  As Barrett’s primary backup in 2016, Burrow completed 22 of his 28 pass attempts for 226 yards and a pair of touchdowns.  He was the favorite to hold on to that job in 2017 as well before he was sidelined with a broken bone in his right (throwing) hand.

With Burrow sidelined for the first month of the season, Haskins took over as the No. 2 quarterback behind Barrett.  Haskins completed 40 of his 57 pass attempts for 565 yards and four touchdowns in eight games last season, including a memorable relief appearance in yet another win over rival Michigan.  The performance in The Game helped solidify Haskins as the favorite to replace Barrett heading into the offseason.

Indiana confirms addition of Syracuse transfer Kayton Samuels

By John TaylorMay 8, 2018, 11:13 AM EDT
The reported addition to Indiana’s roster has officially come to fruition.

Tuesday morning, IU confirmed that Kayton Samuels has decided to transfer to the university and will play his football for the Hoosiers.  The defensive tackle is set to graduate from Syracuse May 12, and will join the team shortly thereafter.

As a graduate transfer, Samuels will be eligible to play immediately in 2018, his final season of eligibility.

“Kayton is a big body in the middle who immediately shores up our defense,” head coach Tom Allen said in quotes distributed by the school. “He brings a lot of experience with his 24 starts in the ACC. We are pleased to welcome him into our program.”

Samuels announced his decision to transfer from the Orange in mid-December.

In 34 career games for the ACC school, Samuels was credited with 44 tackles, 4.5 of which were for a loss, as well as a fumble recovery.  Of those 34 appearances, Samuels started in a dozen of them — seven in 2017, five the year before.

Parents of boy who visited Syracuse practice faked son’s cancer

By John TaylorMay 8, 2018, 9:44 AM EDT
Want your early-morning routine today to consist of one part utter seething and two parts blood-boiling?  Continue reading.

Martin and Jolene LaFrance of Port Bryan, NY, have a young son, CJ LaFrance, who they had claimed was battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The family developed a relationship with Syracuse director of player development Roy Witke, who twice beat cancer, with that relationship leading to the then-nine-year-old boy as well as his family visiting an Orange football practice last August to meet head coach Dino Babers and several of his favorite players.

On Friday, following a four-month investigation, the mother and father were arrested and charged by the Cayuga County (NY) Sheriff’s Office with scheme to defraud and endangering the welfare of a child, the Syracuse Post-Standard has reported. In essence, the couple is accused of lying about their son’s cancer and profiting from the lie, with the Post-Standard writing that “the sheriff’s office ‘conclusively’ learned that CJ was never diagnosed with cancer or any other medical condition.”

Through a GoFundMe page, the couple had received a little over $3,300 in donations, which led to the charges; that page is no longer accepting donations, it should be noted.

From the Post-Standard‘s story regarding the young boy’s visit to practice last year:

After the visit, CJ’s uncle, Justin Roe, said CJ’s diagnosis had recently been upgraded to Stage 3, that CJ had already undergone a full round of radiation and that he had lymph nodes removed via surgery. He added that a malignant tumor was found in CJ’s abdomen.

“He has not been getting better,” Roe said previously.

At this point in time, the mother and father are the only ones who have been charged in connection with the despicable deceit. The investigation, however, remains ongoing.

Dismissed CB Markel Valdez tweets transfer from NC State

By John TaylorMay 8, 2018, 8:22 AM EDT
There’s a stunner, eh?

Earlier this offseason, Markel Valdez was dismissed by North Carolina State for your standard unspecified violations of team rules. On Twitter late last week, the cornerback announced that he has “decided to transfer from the program and explore my options.”

Despite the dismissal, and per a letter posted by the defensive back in the same Twitter pronouncement, Valdez will be barred from transferring to any ACC school as well as the four schools on NCSU’s 2018 non-conference schedule — Georgia State, James Madison, Marshall and West Virginia.

Valdez, who came to NCSU as a three-star signee named James Valdez, took a redshirt as a true freshman in 2016. He played in the first two games of 2017 before suffering a season-ending ACL injury in the Week 2 win over Marshall.