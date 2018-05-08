Indiana confirms addition of Syracuse transfer Kayton Samuels

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The reported addition to Indiana’s roster has officially come to fruition.

Tuesday morning, IU confirmed that Kayton Samuels has decided to transfer to the university and will play his football for the Hoosiers. The defensive tackle is set to graduate from Syracuse May 12, and will join the team shortly thereafter.

As a graduate transfer, Samuels will be eligible to play immediately in 2018, his final season of eligibility.

“Kayton is a big body in the middle who immediately shores up our defense,” head coach Tom Allen said in quotes distributed by the school. “He brings a lot of experience with his 24 starts in the ACC. We are pleased to welcome him into our program.”

Samuels announced his decision to transfer from the Orange in mid-December.

In 34 career games for the ACC school, Samuels was credited with 44 tackles, 4.5 of which were for a loss, as well as a fumble recovery. Of those 34 appearances, Samuels started in a dozen of them — seven in 2017, five the year before.