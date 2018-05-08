Minnesota lands commitment from ex-Texas DT Chris Daniels

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a brief sabbatical, Chris Daniels appears on the verge of heading back to a Power Five conference program.

On his personal Twitter account over the weekend, Daniels confirmed that he is “FULLY COMMITTED to The University of Minnesota.” Daniels, though, will spend the 2018 season at a Mississippi junior college before moving on to the Twin Cities.

When he comes to the Gophers for the 2019 season, he’ll have three years of eligibility at his disposal.

I am blessed to say that I am FULLY COMMITTED to The University Of Minnesota!! Philippians 4:13‼️#FAMILY#RTB〽️🚣🏾‍♂️ #God’sPlan pic.twitter.com/glb5C9Z6df — Chris Daniels 💪🏾 (@Clicclac97) May 5, 2018

According to 247Sports.com, Daniels committed to Minnesota over an offer from Missouri.

A four-star member of Texas’ 2016 recruiting class, Daniels was rated as the No. 22 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 27 player at any position in the state of Texas. Only one defensive lineman signed by the Longhorns in their class that year, fellow tackle Jordan Elliott, was rated higher than Daniels. Interestingly, Elliott also transferred from UT in May of last year and ultimately landed at… Missouri, where his position coach is former Longhorns defensive line coach Brick Haley.

After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Daniels took his leave of the Longhorns shortly after the start of the 2017 season.