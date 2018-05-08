Getty Images

USF new home for former Alabama, Arizona State QB Blake Barnett

By John TaylorMay 8, 2018, 9:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After beginning his career in the South and then moving out West, Blake Barnett is headed back from where he first came.  Reportedly.

According to reports coming from both the states of Florida and Alabama, Barnett has decided to continue playing college football at South Florida. The decision was apparently preceded by a trip to the USF campus recently.

As a graduate transfer, Barnett would be eligible to compete immediately with the Bulls.  The move makes sense for Barnett as USF is looking to replace long-time starting quarterback Quinton Flowers, with redshirt junior Brett Kean and redshirt sophomore Chris Oladokun, who were essentially co-starters during the spring, set to resume their battle in summer camp in early August.

In April of this year, Barnett decided to transfer from Arizona State.  That move came roughly a year and a half after he transferred to ASU from Alabama.

Barnett, who started Alabama’s 2016 opener against USC but held on to the job for just two series before being replaced by Jalen Hurts, was a five-star 2015 recruit who 247Sports.com rated as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the country.  The California high school product originally committed to Notre Dame in November of 2013 before decommitting from the Irish in June of the following year.

The past two seasons, Barnett has attempted a total of 24 passes, with just five of those attempts coming as a member of the Sun Devils. He has completed 14 of those two dozen passes for 259 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

LSU to retire Jerry Stovall’s No. 21

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettMay 8, 2018, 6:19 PM EDT
2 Comments

Jerry Stovall will become the third former LSU player to have his number retired into the Tiger Stadium rafters later this fall, the school announced Tuesday.

However, in an odd arrangement — and is there any other at LSU? — Stovall’s number won’t actually be retired. While his No. 21 will join Billy Cannon‘s No. 20 and Tommy Casanova‘s No. 37 high atop Death Valley, only Cannon’s No. 20 is actually off limits to current Tigers. Senior safety Ed Paris will continue to wear No. 21, should he so choose.

Still, the fact that his retired number isn’t actually retired doesn’t dampen the honor for Stovall.

“This is the most humbling honor that you can ever imagine,” Stovall said in a statement, “because it’s an honor that you never, ever consider to be within your grasp. I was fortunate to play at LSU at a very special time when we had an extremely talented group of players, coaches and trainers. Any player from that time that has won an award has always said, ‘There is only one name on this trophy, but there should be 100 names on this trophy.’ This honor is for all of the young men that were my teammates and the coaches that pushed us to strive for greatness.”

Known as Mr. Everything during his time on campus, Stovall played halfback, defensive back, kick returner and punter while in Baton Rouge from 1960-62. He helped the Bayou Bengals to an SEC championship in 1961 and was a runner-up to Oregon State’s Terry Baker in the 1962 Heisman voting. A two-time All-SEC honoree and a unanimous First Team All-American, Stovall posted a 1,000-yard rushing season, a 450-yard receiving season, amassed 700 return yards, set a school record for punting average and snared seven career interceptions.

A first round pick of the St. Louis Cardinals in 1963, Stovall was a two-time All-Pro and played in three Pro Bowls.

He returned to campus in 1980 as LSU’s head coach, where he went 22-21-2 in four seasons before he was fired in 1983.

“People need to know that above and beyond the call of duty, as it relates to a football coach and as a person, that it doesn’t get much better than Jerry,” Stovall’s former quarterback Alan Risher told The Advocate. “If he’s going to be up there with Casanova and Cannon, you think of class and integrity and honesty.”

Stovall was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2010. The 77-year-old lives in his native West Monroe, La.

The date for Stovall’s jersey retirement is still to be determined.

Florida makes Todd Grantham its highest-paid assistant ever

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettMay 8, 2018, 5:43 PM EDT
2 Comments

Florida revealed the salary structure for the 10 assistants on Dan Mullen‘s first coaching staff, and Todd Grantham won the designation as the highest-paid assistant coach in Florida history.

Given the times we live in, it’s likely that the highest-paid assistant on a staff is also the highest-paid assistant in school history, as is now the case at Florida.

Grantham will make $1.39 million in 2018, according to Only Gators, far outpacing the $890,000 earned by the Gators’ previous defensive coordinator, Randy Shannon. Tuesday’s news is the latest in a meteoric rise for Grantham of late. He left Georgia after four seasons at the conclusion of the 2013 season, then changed addresses again in 2016 following three seasons in the same post at Louisville. He joined Mullen’s Mississippi State staff — while former Bulldogs defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon replaced Grantham at Louisville — which led him to Florida. Grantham made $660,000 for doing the same job at Mississippi State in 2017.

Co-offensive coordinators Billy Gonzales (wide receivers) and John Hevesey (offensive line) and defensive line coach Sal Sunseri are the next-highest paid assistants at $565,000 a year. Two more Mullen aides top the $400,000 mark; linebackers coach Christian Robinson is the lowest-paid on-the-field assistant at $80,000 a year.

All told, Florida will pay Mullen’s first staff $4.725 million, which is slightly ahead of the $4.375 million paid out to Jim McElwain‘s final staff (a group that included one fewer assistant). Mullen will earn $6.1 million, well ahead of the $4.5 million paid out to McElwain.

WATCH: Memphis head coach Mike Norvell surprises walk-on with scholarship at community service event

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettMay 8, 2018, 4:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Memphis defensive lineman Joseph Dorceus thought he was accompanying Tigers head coach Mike Norvell to a community service event at a Memphis restaurant.

Turns out, Dorceus was the evening’s honoree, as Norvell surprised the walk-on with a scholarship.

Norvell surprised Dorceus, a walk-on, with a scholarship

“The work that you put in, and everything you mean to not only me, but our football program, and today all these people are here celebrating you, because now you are officially on a full scholarship here at the University of Memphis,” Norvell said.

A redshirt sophomore from Spring, Texas, Dorceus appeared in 11 games and collected 16 tackles with one sack and five TFLs in 2017. His older brother, Doroland Dorceus, played for Memphis from 2013-17.

Georgia transfer Pat Allen moves on to FCS school

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 8, 2018, 3:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

One of the three Georgia players who has elected to leave the football program over the past couple of weeks has found a new home.

Pat Allen announced on his protected Twitter account Tuesday that he will continue his collegiate playing career at Southeastern Louisiana.  As SLU play at the FCS level, the offensive lineman will be eligible to play immediately in 2018.

The move comes roughly two weeks after Allen announced his decision to leave the Bulldogs.

A four-star member of UGA’s 2015 recruiting class, Allen was rated as the No. 17 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Maryland.  The 6-4, 290-pound redshirt junior was the highest-rated offensive lineman in Georgia’s class that year.

After redshirting as a true freshman then playing in two games in 2016, Allen began the 2017 season as UGA’s starting left guard but lost the job heading into Week 2 and never regained it.

While Allen has left the SEC, he’ll still get to play against a team from the conference this season as SLU will travel to Death Valley to face LSU in early September.