College football bowl games: Matchups, TV times and dates for 2019-20 schedule

The games have been played. The wins have been tallied. The touchdowns have been counted. The championship trophies have been hoisted.
Now it’s time for the college football postseason to commence. College football Bowl Games have long been the time-honored holiday tradition of football extending into your holidays and your New Year. And this year is no different.
So where is everybody going bowling? Here’s a look at the full lineup of games and who’s in them. All times ET, games on ESPN unless otherwise indicated.
College Football Playoff Semifinals
New Year’s Six
2019 FBS Bowl Games
|Bowl
|Teams
|Bahamas Bowl – Dec. 20, 2 pm
|Buffalo
|Charlotte
|Frisco Bowl – Dec. 20, 7:30pm**
|Kent State
|Utah State
|New Mexico Bowl – Dec. 21, 2pm
|San Diego State
|Central Michigan
|Cure Bowl – Dec. 21, 2:30pm^^
|Georgia Southern
|Liberty
|Boca Raton Bowl – Dec. 21, 3:30pm*
|SMU
|FAU
|Camellia Bowl – Dec. 21, 5:30pm
|Arkansas State
|FIU
|Vegas Bowl – Dec. 21, 7:30pm*
|Washington
|Boise State
|New Orleans Bowl – Dec. 21, 9pm
|Appalachian State
|UAB
|Gasparilla Bowl – Dec. 23, 2:30pm
|Marshall
|UCF
|Hawaii Bowl – Dec. 24, 8pm
|Hawaii
|BYU
|Independence Bowl – Dec. 26, 4pm
|Miami
|Louisiana Tech
|Quick Lane Bowl – Dec. 26, 8pm
|Pitt
|Eastern Michigan
|Military Bowl – Dec. 27, Noon
|UNC
|Temple
|Pinstripe Bowl – Dec. 27, 3:30pm
|Michigan State
|Wake Forest
|Texas Bowl – Dec. 27, 6:45pm
|Texas A&M
|Oklahoma State
|Holiday Bowl – Dec. 27, 8pm++
|USC
|Iowa
|Cheez-It Bowl – Dec. 27, 10:15pm
|Washington State
|Air Force
|Camping World Bowl – Dec. 28, Noon*
|Iowa State
|Notre Dame
|First Responder Bowl – Dec. 30, 12:30pm
|Western Michigan
|Western Kentucky
|Music City Bowl – Dec. 30, 4pm
|Louisville
|Mississippi State
|RedBox Bowl – Dec. 30, 4pm+
|Cal
|Illinois
|Belk Bowl – Dec. 31, Noon
|Virginia Tech
|Kentucky
|Sun Bowl – Dec. 31, 2pm^
|Arizona State
|Florida State
|Liberty Bowl – Dec. 31, 3:45pm
|Navy
|Kansas State
|Arizona Bowl – Dec. 31, 4:30pm^^
|Georgia State
|Wyoming
|Alamo Bowl – Dec. 31, 7:30pm
|Texas
|Utah
|Citrus Bowl – Jan. 1, 1pm*
|Alabama
|Michigan
|Outback Bowl – Jan. 1, 1pm
|Minnesota
|Auburn
|Birmingham Bowl – Jan. 2, 3pm
|Boston College
|Cincinnati
|Gator Bowl – Jan. 2, 7pm
|Tennessee
|Indiana
|Famous Idaho Potato Bowl – Jan. 3, 3:30pm
|Ohio
|Nevada
|Armed Forces Bowl – Jan. 4, 11:30am
|Tulane
|Southern Miss
|LendingTree Bowl – Jan. 6, 7:30pm
|Miami (OH)
|Louisiana
* ABC
** ESPN2
+ Fox
++ FS1
^ CBS
^^ CBS Sports Network
Mike Gundy has a dry sense of humor and a delivery flatter than the Stillwater topography, which can make it hard to parse when he’s being serious and when he’s not — which makes his sense of humor all the sharper.
But in this case, it seems like he was giving Oklahoma State’s Texas Bowl opponent a genuine complement, even if it reads on the page (or, uh, screen) as if he was attempting to damn Texas A&M with faint praise.
“I think they are the best 7-5 team in the history of the NCAA in my opinion,” said Mike Gundy on Sunday, via Pistols Firing. “They have lost to No. 1; they have lost to No. 1; they have lost to No. 1; they lost to No. 4; and they lost to No. 12. That’s their five losses.
“They are definitely a top-20 team. I haven’t started watching tape on them. I watched them on TV a couple times. I know that they are very athletic. I know that their quarterback, he’s a third-rated quarterback in the SEC, only behind the Heisman Trophy winner and behind Tua. So it will be a great challenge for us. We’ll have to get to work as soon as possible. We’ll have to have great preparation and we’ll have to play a very good game against a very, very good team.”
Texas A&M became the first team in AP poll era to face three separate AP No. 1 teams — postseason included — and did so during the regular season. The Aggies’ five losses came to then-No. 1 Clemson, then-No. 8 Auburn, then-No. 1 Alabama, then-No. 4 Georgia and then-No. 1 LSU. No. 25 Oklahoma State went 8-4 this season with losses to the-No. 12 Texas, unranked Texas Tech, then-No. 18 Baylor and then-No. 7 Oklahoma.
Gundy and company will attempt to make the Aggies the best 7-6 team in NCAA history come Dec. 27 (6:45 p.m. ET, ESPN).
When Buffalo takes the field for the Bahamas Bowl Dec. 20, the MAC program will do so down a man in its backfield.
Saturday night, running back Dylan McDuffie was arrested on domestic violence charges. Details of what led up to the arrest and charges have not yet been released, although the school did acknowledge that the alleged victim is not a student at the university.
As a result of the incident, McDuffie has been indefinitely suspended by the football program.
“Whenever there is a serious violation of our program’s code of conduct, we will take immediate action to address the situation, with the understanding that the university and law enforcement has a process that must be respected and followed,” a statement from head coach Lance Leipold read. “Domestic violence will not be tolerated.”
In its release, the school added that “[s]tudents are told in no uncertain terms that they put their academic and athletic careers at risk by breaking the law or violating UB’s Student Code of Conduct.”
A redshirt freshman, McDuffie is currently third on the Bulls in rushing with 150 yards. His 6.5 yards per carry leads the team.
Once again, an SEC head coach has kept it all in the conference coaching family.
Monday, it was reported that Kenny Dillingham will be leaving as Auburn’s offensive coordinator to take the same job at Florida State. At the same time, speculation was that Chad Morris could replace Dillingham on The Plains.
Tuesday afternoon, the AU football program made Morris’ hiring by head coach Gus Malzahn Twitter official.
Morris was fired as Arkansas’ head football coach in the middle of November after less than two years on the job. Prior to his time at Arkansas, Morris served as the head coach at SMU for three seasons.
From 2011-14, Morris was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks at Clemson. The first 16 seasons of his coaching career were spent as a head coach at five different Texas high schools.
Oregon claimed the conference, but it was Utah that claimed an edge in individual honors. So it’s got that got for it. Which is nice.
In addition to its all-conference football teams (click HERE for the complete list), the Pac-12 Tuesday announced the winners of its five individual awards for regular-season performance. Of the five, Utah accounted for two of them — running back Zack Moss, Offensive Player of the Year, and Coach of the Year Kyle Whittingham.
Whittingham bested, among others, Oregon’s Mario Cristobal, whose Ducks beat the Utes in the Pac-12 championship game.
Oregon did have one individual winner as defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux was named Freshman Defensive Player of the Year.
The other two individual honors went to Cal linebacker Evan Weaver (Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year) and USC quarterback Kedon Slovis (Freshman Offensive Player of the Year). As for the latter award, the conference noted in its release that Arizona State Jayden Daniels as honorable mention.
For the freshman defensive award, three players earned an honorable mention nod — USC defensive lineman Drake Jackson, Washington defensive back Trent McDuffie and Oregon State linebacker Omar Speights.