LSU No. 1 in final regular season AP Poll; Pac-12 champ Oregon behind pair of two-loss SEC teams

LSU is tops in both polls after being named the No. 1 team in the final regular season AP Poll on Sunday afternoon.
The Tigers edged No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Oklahoma in what is expected to be the same order of teams in this year’s final four to play for the national title.
While that was no surprise, Pac-12 fans may take an exception to voters putting No. 7 Oregon behind a pair of SEC teams with similar records in No. 5 Georgia and No. 6 Florida. Despite a title game loss, Baylor remained at No. 8 while Utah fell from No. 5 to No. 12 after falling to the Ducks. Wisconsin slipped just one place after getting beat by the Buckeyes in Indianapolis.
The full AP top 25 for the final weekend of the regular season:
- LSU
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- Georgia
- Florida
- Oregon
- Baylor
- Alabama
- Auburn
- Wisconsin
- Utah
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Memphis
- Minnesota
- Michigan
- Boise State
- Iowa
- Appalachian State
- Navy
- USC
- Cincinnati
- Air Force
- Oklahoma State
Not surprisingly, the man who opened the 2019 season as Memphis’ head coach won’t be there to finish out the year.
Over the weekend, Mike Norvell accepted the job as head football coach at Florida State. Sunday, it was confirmed that Memphis had earned the Group of Five’s New Year’s Six bid and will face Penn State in the Cotton Bowl Dec. 28.
In a statement sent out through the university’s student newspaper, however, Norvell confirmed that he will not be on the sidelines when the Tigers face the Nittany Lions as he turns his full attention to the Seminoles.
It is with tremendous sadness announcing that I have coached my last game leading that great team. With the transition to a new opportunity and a restricted calendar, which is unique to this year, I will not be able to coach the Cotton Bowl. As I have told the team throughout my time, you give everything you have each and every day to the best of your ability focused on your CLIMB, and I could not stand in front of them without being able to prepare to the level they deserve. The team is in great hands with the administration, the coaching staff and the leaders on the team will continue to do what they have been trained to do and RESPOND.
Norvell won’t coach his new team in the Sun Bowl, either, as interim head coach Odell Haggins will guide the team for a fifth-straight game. It was confirmed yesterday that Norvell has decided to retain Haggins as part of his first FSU coaching staff.
As for Norvell’s former team, offensive line coach/running-game coordinator Ryan Silverfield has been named interim head coach. There’s a growing sense that Silverfield could end up being the permanent replacement when it’s all said and done.
Could Oklahoma make it four straight starting quarterbacks who began their collegiate careers somewhere other than Norman?
Dan Wetzel of Yahoo! Sports reported Monday that Utah State quarterback Jordan Love is considering a transfer away from the Aggies, provided he doesn’t make himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft as some expect. If Love, who would be leaving the Mountain West school as a graduate transfer, does decide to remain at the collegiate level, Oklahoma is listed by Wetzel as a potential transfer destination.
Houston and Texas Tech are mentioned as well. The Red Raiders are coached by Matt Wells, who was Love’s head coach the quarterback’s first three seasons at USU.
The 6-4, 225-pound Love passed for more than 3,000 yards each of the past two seasons, throwing 49 touchdowns versus 22 interceptions in that span. He rushed for seven touchdowns a season ago as well, although he was held without one on the ground this season.
Some view Love as a likely first-round draft pick, which will obviously influence his decision. In four career games against Power Five opponents, Love went 83-of-135 for 1,036 yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions. This season against LSU, he completed half of his 30 pass attempts in a loss to LSU, throwing for just 130 yards and three interceptions.
Oklahoma has started a transfer under center each of the past five seasons — Baker Mayfield (began his career at Texas Tech) in 2015-17, Kyler Murray (Texas A&M) in 2018 and Jalen Hurts (Alabama) in 2019. Mayfield (HERE) and Murray (HERE) both won the Heisman Trophy — and went No. 1 overall in the 2018 and 2019 NFL drafts — and Hurts is a finalist for the award this season.
Yet another Power Five job has officially been filled.
Over the weekend, it was reported that Missouri was zeroing in on Eli Drinkwitz as Barry Odom‘s permanent replacement. Monday morning, the football program formally announced the Appalachian State head coach has taken the same job at Mizzou.
Drinkwitz will sign a six-year contract that averages $4 million annually, although further specifics, including the all-important buyout figures, have yet to be released.
“I can’t wait for every Tiger to meet Eli, he’s a special guy who has a magnetic personality that people will appreciate and enjoy,” athletic director Jim Sterk‘s statement began. “I’m thrilled to have him here at Mizzou leading our program, he’s got passion, a plan and a vision that will take this program to great heights. We went on a search looking for the right coach at a crucial time, and we found him. On behalf of everyone at Mizzou, I’d like to welcome Coach Drinkwitz, his wife Lindsey and their daughters Addison, Emerson, Ella and Parker Lynn to our family!”
The 36-year-old Drinkwitz is in his first season as the head coach of the Mountaineers, his first head-coaching job at any level of football. App State stands at 12-1 on the season after claiming its second-straight Sun Belt Conference championship Saturday with a win over Louisiana.
Prior to App State, Drinkwitz was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at both NC State (2016-18) and Boise State (2015). He was also the tight ends coach at Boise in 2014 as well.
“I’m excited for the opportunity of a lifetime to be the head football coach at Missouri,” stated Drinkwitz. “This is a special place with special people. I know this is the Show-Me State, and I’m fired up to show this state what our football program is going to be all about. My wife, Lindsey, and our four girls are excited to join the Columbia community and be a part of Mizzou.”
Beau Baldwin is heading back to from whence he came.
Prior to joining Justin Wilcox‘s staff at Cal, Baldwin spent nine seasons as the head coach at FCS Eastern Washington. FootballScoop.com first reported late Monday morning that, “[b]arring a late-stage break down in talks, Beau Baldwin is expected to be the next head coach at Cal Poly.” ESPN.com subsequently reported that Baldwin will be the FCS school’s new head coach.
A press conference to officially introduce Baldwin is set for Wednesday, the latter website noted.
Baldwin left Eastern Washington with an 85-32 record, including six FCS playoffs appearances with four trips to the FCS semifinals and a national championship in 2010. He joined Wilcox in Berkeley in January of 2017 as the Golden Bears’ offensive coordinator and running backs coach, while also carrying the title of assistant head coach. In January of this year, he moved from running backs to quarterbacks as Wilcox looked to shake up the worst offense in the Pac-12.
The shuffling didn’t help much as the Bears were again dead-last in the conference in scoring at 20.1 points per game (they were at 21.5 ppg a year ago). Their yards per game dipped from 344 a year ago to 323 in 2019. They were last in the league in that category as well.
Interestingly, Baldwin hasn’t yet coached his last game at Memorial Stadium as Cal plays host to… Cal Poly on Sept. 12 next season. Cal will also play Illinois in the RedBox Bowl Dec. 30; it’s unclear if Baldwin will coach in that game.