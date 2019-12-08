New Year’s Six matchups, full College Football Playoff top 25 unveiled

The College Football Playoff is set, now it’s time for the rest of the postseason picture to shake out.

The CFP Selection Committee followed up the announcement of the Peach Bowl (No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma) and Fiesta Bowl (No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson) semifinals with the rest of the New Year’s Six matchups and there are some enticing games to take in over the coming month. Making some tough decisions and throwing in a handful of surprises, here’s the full lineup of the major bowl games:

College Football Playoff Semifinals — December 28, 2018

Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

4 p.m. ET, ESPN

8 p.m. ET, ESPN

New Year’s Six

Cotton Bowl: No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 17 Memphis

December 28, 2019, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN

December 30, 2019, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

January 1, 2020, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN

January 1, 2020, 8:45 p.m. ET, ESPN

The College Football Playoff National Championship Game is scheduled for Monday, January 13, 2020. Kickoff in that one is slated for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.

The Selection Committee also released their final set of rankings for the 2019 season. They will not release a top 25 after the bowl games — as that’s left for the AP and Coaches Poll — so the members on the committee are done with their duties this year. In what is sure to be a controversial ranking (or two) for some schools, here’s the order they put teams in: