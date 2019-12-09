Ex-South Carolina QB Jake Bentley announces grad transfer to Utah

After a few weeks on the graduate transfer market, quarterback Jake Bentley has come to a decision. In an update posted on his Twitter account Monday evening, Bentley announced he will be transferring to Utah.

Excited for this next step, can’t wait to be a part of the Utah family! #GoUtes @Utah_Football pic.twitter.com/sxgpUcgbsq — Jake Bentley (@JakeBentley19) December 9, 2019

Bentley injured his foot in South Carolina’s first game of the 2019 season, which led to Ryan Hilinski taking over to lead the Gamecock offense this season. Seeing the writing on the wall, Bentley opted to announce his intent to move on from South Carolina and join another program as a graduate transfer. Having earned his degree at South Carolina and moving on as a grad transfer, Bentley will be eligible to play for Utah next season.

That could work out quite well for Kyle Whittingham and the Utes. Current starting quarterback Tyler Huntley is set to move on as a senior, which will leave a spot open in the starting lineup for the defending Pac-12 South champions in 2020. Bentley may have to compete for the job, he will also be doing so at a program that has established a pretty solid foundation.

Bentley passed for 3,171 yards and 27 touchdowns for South Carolina in 2018. In 2017, Bentley passed for 2,794 yards and 18 touchdowns. He did rack up a number of interceptions in each season but that may not be too much of a concern for Utah, which will have a better collection of talent and depth surrounding him to take some of the pressure off Bentley to force something.

Follow @KevinOnCFB