Heisman finalist Chase Young named the 2019 Nagurski Trophy winner

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

By the end of the 2019 banquet circuit, Chase Young is going to need a much bigger trophy case.

Earlier this week, Young was named as the winner of the Chicago Tribune’s Silver Football, an extreme rarity for a defensive player to claim. Monday night, it was announced that the standout Ohio State defensive lineman is the winner of the 2019 Nagurski Trophy, handed out annually to the nation’s top player on the defensive side of the football.

Young is the second OSU player to win claim the honor since it was first handed out in 1993, with James Laurinaitis being the first.

The other four finalists for the Nagurski Trophy were Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown, Georgia safety J.R. Reed, Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons and Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr.

Young was previously named a finalist for, among others, the Maxwell Award, given annually to the nation’s best player regardless of position. Earlier Monday, Young was also named as one of the four finalists for this year’s Heisman Trophy.