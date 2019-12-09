Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden Jr. leaving Wildcats early for NFL draft

One of the most versatile players in college football will be taking that versatility to the next level earlier than Mark Stoops and company would’ve liked.

In a statement sent out through Kentucky’s sports information department, Lynn Bowden Jr. confirmed that he will be leaving his remaining eligibility on the table and making his way into the 2020 NFL Draft. The good news for the football program is that Bowden will remain with the team and play in the Belk Bowl vs. Virginia Tech before turning his attention to prepping for the draft in earnest.

“I plan on entering my name in the 2020 NFL Draft,” Bowden said. “This is a moment I’ve dreamed of for a long time. I want to thank my family, Coach Stoops, Coach Marrow, Coach Gran, Coach Hinshaw, Coach Smith and all my coaches and teammates for getting me to this point. My strength coaches and trainers were also there every step of the way. The Big Blue Wall, the best offensive line in America, I can’t say enough about you. And our fans, the Big Blue Nation, you took in a kid from Youngstown, Ohio and helped me become a man. See you in Charlotte.”

Because of injuries at the position, Bowden, listed as a wide receiver to start the season, has started the last half of the 2019 campaign at quarterback for Kentucky. In the regular-season finale against rival Louisville, Bowden set a school and SEC record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 284 in the win.

Bowden currently leads the Wildcats in rushing (1,235 yards) and receiving (30 for 348), and is third in passing yards (330). He’s accounted for 14 touchdowns this season — 11 rushing, two passing, one receiving.

Last month, he was named as a finalist for the Hornung Award, awarded annually to the nation’s most versatile player.