Mike Norvell retains Odell Haggins as part of first Florida State staff

Florida State players past and present stumped for Odell Haggins to take over permanently for the dismissed Willie Taggart. While that didn’t happen, Haggins’ time in Tallahassee will continue.

Mike Norvell, hired as FSU’s new head football coach over the weekend, confirmed Monday that he has decided to retain Haggins as part of his first Seminoles staff. Haggins will serve as Norvell’s defensive line coach, and will carry the title of associated head coach as well.

Haggins is the first assistant named to Norvell’s initial staff.

“I’m extremely excited to announce that Coach Odell Haggins will be my first official assistant coach here at Florida State,” Norvell said in a statement. “He is an incredible representative of Florida State football, a tremendous leader and teacher and a wonderful man. His knowledge and understanding of the Nole Way will be critical in our pursuit of excellence for this football team on and off the field.”

Haggins just completed his 26th season with the Seminoles. With Bud Foster’s retirement from Virginia Tech, Haggins will enter the 2020 season as the longest-tenured assistant at the FBS level.

When Taggart was fired, Haggins was elevated to interim head coach for the last four games of the 2019 regular season. Haggins served in the same capacity in 2017 for the last two games after Jimbo Fisher was hired by Texas A&M.