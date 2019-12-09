President Donald Trump to attend Army-Navy Game in Philadelphia

For the second time this season, President Donald Trump will attend a college football game. Trump will attend the annual Army-Navy Game in Philadelphia this weekend.

This will be the third time Trump will have attended the Army-Navy Game since being elected in 2016, although this will be the second time Trump will do so since being sworn into office. Trump attended last year’s Army-Navy Game in Philadelphia. He also attended the 2016 Army-Navy Game as President-Elect.

As is tradition, it is expected Trump will participate in the coin flip prior to the start of the game and sit in the stands on both sides of the field, spending part of the game in the Army stands and the other half in the Navy stands. For those attending the game, security will be tighter than usual with the president in attendance.

Earlier this season, Trump attended the Alabama-LSU game, a battle of the top two teams in the country at the time, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Trump has also previously attended the College Football Playoff national championship game two seasons ago between Alabama and Georgia.

Navy is looking to snap a three-game losing streak to Army in the rivalry game.

Follow @KevinOnCFB