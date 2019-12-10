Amid transfer rumors, QB Jordan Love announces he’s leaving Utah State early for NFL

So much for that.

Monday, a report surfaced that, if he opted to forego entering the 2020 NFL Draft early, Jordan Love was considering taking a graduate transfer from Utah State. Specifically, The Home for Wayward Transfer Quarterbacks, Oklahoma, was mentioned as a potential destination; Houston and Texas Tech were considered options as well.

Tuesday evening, Love made all of the transfer discussion a moot point as the junior announced via Twitter that he will indeed become a part of next year’s NFL draft pool.

The 6-4, 225-pound Love passed for more than 3,000 yards each of the past two seasons, throwing 49 touchdowns versus 22 interceptions in that span. He rushed for seven touchdowns a season ago as well, although he was held without one on the ground this season.

Some view Love as a likely first-round draft pick, which will obviously influence his decision. In four career games against Power Five opponents, Love went 83-of-135 for 1,036 yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions. This season against LSU, he completed half of his 30 pass attempts in a loss to LSU, throwing for just 130 yards and three interceptions.

“Jordan and his family have been tremendous throughout this process, and he is making this announcement now so it’s not a distraction to the team and his teammates leading up to the bowl game,” said Utah State head football coach Gary Andersen in a statement. “Jordan has been a great student-athlete and is a tremendous teammate, and we are excited for his future in the NFL. Go Aggies!”