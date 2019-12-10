Arizona State K Brandon Ruiz transfers to Mississippi State

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brandon Ruiz left one Power Five school, but he’ll continue his collegiate playing career at another.

In early October, Ruiz announced on Twitter that he had decided to transfer from Arizona State. Almost two months to the day later, Ruiz utilized the same social media service to announce that he has decided to transfer to Mississippi State.

As he heads to Starkville as a graduate transfer, Ruiz will be eligible to play immediately for the Bulldogs in 2020.

I Will Be Transferring To Mississippi State University!🐶 #HailState pic.twitter.com/SrmjAff4le — Brandon Ruiz (@BrandonRRuiz) December 9, 2019

Ruiz, who had originally committed to Alabama before flipping to ASU, served as the Sun Devils primary kicker in both 2017 and 2018. In those two seasons, the Arizona native connected on 37-of-49 field goal attempts (75.5 percent) and 94-of-95 point-afters.

A lower-body injury had sidelined Ruiz for the first month-plus of the 2019 season, with sophomore Cristian Zendejas taking over the job in his absence. This season, Zendejas has made all but one of his 30 extra-point attempts and is 19-of-23 on field goals.