Auburn makes hiring of ex-Arkansas coach Chad Morris official

Once again, an SEC head coach has kept it all in the conference coaching family.
Monday, it was reported that Kenny Dillingham will be leaving as Auburn’s offensive coordinator to take the same job at Florida State. At the same time, speculation was that Chad Morris could replace Dillingham on The Plains.
Tuesday afternoon, the AU football program made Morris’ hiring by head coach Gus Malzahn Twitter official.
Morris was fired as Arkansas’ head football coach in the middle of November after less than two years on the job. Prior to his time at Arkansas, Morris served as the head coach at SMU for three seasons.
From 2011-14, Morris was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks at Clemson. The first 16 seasons of his coaching career were spent as a head coach at five different Texas high schools.
Mike Gundy has a dry sense of humor and a delivery flatter than the Stillwater topography, which can make it hard to parse when he’s being serious and when he’s not — which makes his sense of humor all the sharper.
But in this case, it seems like he was giving Oklahoma State’s Texas Bowl opponent a genuine complement, even if it reads on the page (or, uh, screen) as if he was attempting to damn Texas A&M with faint praise.
“I think they are the best 7-5 team in the history of the NCAA in my opinion,” said Mike Gundy on Sunday, via Pistols Firing. “They have lost to No. 1; they have lost to No. 1; they have lost to No. 1; they lost to No. 4; and they lost to No. 12. That’s their five losses.
“They are definitely a top-20 team. I haven’t started watching tape on them. I watched them on TV a couple times. I know that they are very athletic. I know that their quarterback, he’s a third-rated quarterback in the SEC, only behind the Heisman Trophy winner and behind Tua. So it will be a great challenge for us. We’ll have to get to work as soon as possible. We’ll have to have great preparation and we’ll have to play a very good game against a very, very good team.”
Texas A&M became the first team in AP poll era to face three separate AP No. 1 teams — postseason included — and did so during the regular season. The Aggies’ five losses came to then-No. 1 Clemson, then-No. 8 Auburn, then-No. 1 Alabama, then-No. 4 Georgia and then-No. 1 LSU. No. 25 Oklahoma State went 8-4 this season with losses to the-No. 12 Texas, unranked Texas Tech, then-No. 18 Baylor and then-No. 7 Oklahoma.
Gundy and company will attempt to make the Aggies the best 7-6 team in NCAA history come Dec. 27 (6:45 p.m. ET, ESPN).
When Buffalo takes the field for the Bahamas Bowl Dec. 20, the MAC program will do so down a man in its backfield.
Saturday night, running back Dylan McDuffie was arrested on domestic violence charges. Details of what led up to the arrest and charges have not yet been released, although the school did acknowledge that the alleged victim is not a student at the university.
As a result of the incident, McDuffie has been indefinitely suspended by the football program.
“Whenever there is a serious violation of our program’s code of conduct, we will take immediate action to address the situation, with the understanding that the university and law enforcement has a process that must be respected and followed,” a statement from head coach Lance Leipold read. “Domestic violence will not be tolerated.”
In its release, the school added that “[s]tudents are told in no uncertain terms that they put their academic and athletic careers at risk by breaking the law or violating UB’s Student Code of Conduct.”
A redshirt freshman, McDuffie is currently third on the Bulls in rushing with 150 yards. His 6.5 yards per carry leads the team.
Oregon claimed the conference, but it was Utah that claimed an edge in individual honors. So it’s got that got for it. Which is nice.
In addition to its all-conference football teams (click HERE for the complete list), the Pac-12 Tuesday announced the winners of its five individual awards for regular-season performance. Of the five, Utah accounted for two of them — running back Zack Moss, Offensive Player of the Year, and Coach of the Year Kyle Whittingham.
Whittingham bested, among others, Oregon’s Mario Cristobal, whose Ducks beat the Utes in the Pac-12 championship game.
Oregon did have one individual winner as defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux was named Freshman Defensive Player of the Year.
The other two individual honors went to Cal linebacker Evan Weaver (Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year) and USC quarterback Kedon Slovis (Freshman Offensive Player of the Year). As for the latter award, the conference noted in its release that Arizona State Jayden Daniels as honorable mention.
For the freshman defensive award, three players earned an honorable mention nod — USC defensive lineman Drake Jackson, Washington defensive back Trent McDuffie and Oregon State linebacker Omar Speights.
Of all the awards that will be announced this month, this will be the least surprising result.
Tuesday afternoon, LSU passing-game coordinator Joe Brady was named as the winner of the 2019 Broyles Award, given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach. Brady, considered the overwhelming favorite coming into the announcement, Dave Aranda in 2011 as the only Tiger assistants to win claim the honor.
In the midst of his first season in Baton Rouge, Brady has helped the Tigers evolve into on the most explosive offenses in college football. Entering the postseason, LSU is third in the country in scoring (47.8 points per game), second in passing offense (386.8 yards per game), third in yards per play (7.79) and first in total offense (554.4 ypg).
Joe Burrow, far and away the Heisman Trophy favorite, has thrown for an FBS-best 48 touchdowns thus far, absolutely shattering the program’s single-season record of 28. Burrow has also thrown for 4,715 yards this season; the past two years, the Tigers threw for a combined 5,615.
In addition to Brady, the finalists for this year’s Broyles Award were:
- Jeff Hafley, Ohio State co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach
- Dan Lanning, Georgia defensive coordinator
- Morgan Scalley, Utah defensive coordinator/safeties coach
- Phil Snow, Baylor defensive coordinator