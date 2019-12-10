Ex-Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke hired as Georgia’s OL coach

Kirby Smart lost his offensive line coach to the head job at another SEC school. Now, Smart has turned to a former head coach in the conference to fill that hole on his staff.
Following up on burgeoning speculation over the last 24 hours, Georgia confirmed early Tuesday afternoon that Matt Luke has been hired by Smart as the Bulldogs’ line coach. Luke was fired as the head coach at Ole Miss Dec. 2 after three seasons on the job.
“We are extremely excited and fortunate to have Matt join our staff,” stated Smart. “He’s a proven football coach who has a wealth of experience on the offensive side of the ball, especially in the offensive line. He has a great reputation among those who have played for him and it’s obvious watching his teams over many years that players love him and play hard for him.”
Luke has previously served as the line coach at Ole Miss (2011-16; 2002-05), Duke (2008-11) and Tennessee (2006-07). Luke also played offensive line for the Rebels in the late nineties as well.
Sunday, Missouri confirmed that Sam Pittman, the man Luke is replacing in Athens, has been hired as that SEC program’s head coach.
I’ll bet if you make this wager, you’re a degenerate.
Monday, the four finalists for the 2019 Heisman Trophy were announced — LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young. While all four technically have a shot at claiming this year’s Heisman, it’s been a foregone conclusion since mid-November at the latest that Burrow is the overwhelming favorite and the other three are fighting for a runner-up finish. In fact, the only drama is how close Burrow, a transfer from OSU, can come to O.J. Simpson‘s record of 855 first-place votes in 1968 or Reggie Bush‘s record of garnering 91.8 percent of the votes.
To put an exclamation point on just how big of a favorite Burrow is, look no further than one offshore sportsbook.
Right now, Burrow is listed as beyond-prohibitive 1/300 favorite to win the Heisman. Put another way, you would need to wager $300 to win a single dollar. The maximum you can bet on Burrow to win the most prestigious trophy in college sports is $75,000, which would net you a return of… $250.
The current over/under on the number of first-place votes Burrow receives is 805. If the over is hit, it would move Burrow past OSU quarterback Troy Smith‘s 801 in 2006 for second-most ever. For the record, there were 1,200 voters when Simpson set his record, 924 and 923 when Smith and Bush, respectively, won their Heismans.
As for the odds of the others in the field? Hurts is at 25-1, while Fields and Young sit at 33/1 each. If you have money to waste and/or throw away, there’s your opportunity.
In the days after its head coach was fired, Boston College lost its long-time starting quarterback to the transfer portal. Today, they’ve lost their top running back to the next level of football.
On Twitter Tuesday afternoon, AJ Dillon announced via a video that he has decided to forego his remaining eligibility and will make himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft. The back also confirmed that he will not play in BC’s Birmingham Bowl matchup with Cincinnati.
Dillon has led the Eagles in rushing each of the last three seasons, including a career-high 1,685 yards in 2019. With 4,382 yards, he will leave as the football program’s all-time leading rusher.
The trophy that honors the nation’s big uglies as a collective has significantly narrowed its list of potential winners. for the 2019 season
The Joe Moore Award Tuesday released its list of four finalists for this year’s honor — Alabama, LSU, Ohio State and Oregon. Named after Joe Moore, widely regarded as one of the best offensive line coaches in college football history, it’s the only major college football award to honor a group or a unit.
“Each of our O-line finalists displayed some unique qualities that really helped them stand out as elite units, but what they share in common is physicality in the run game and being at their best when it was needed most,” said Cole Cubelic, chairman of the Joe Moore Award Voting Committee and SEC Network analyst, in a statement. “Coach Moore would be proud to know that there is still a commitment to physical football in the modern era, and we appreciate the efforts of the O-line coaches to preserve this fundamental aspect of the sport.”
Below are some line-related superlatives from the four semifinalists:
- Alabama has surrendered only 12 sacks in 381 pass attempts this season (just one every 31.8 pass attempts), ranks fifth nationally in fewest sacks allowed (1.0 per game).
- Ohio State’s 5.7 yards per carry is first in the Big Ten and sixth nationally.
- Alabama is second at the FBS level in yards per play (7.85) and LSU was third in the same category (7.79).
- Oregon ranks sixth nationally with 5.73 yards per carry in the fourth quarter and 15th with 710 rushing yards.
- Ohio State (48.7), Alabama (48.3) and LSU (47.8) rank 1-2-3 in the nation in scoring offense
Last year’s winner of the Moore Award, the trophy of which stands seven-feet tall and weighs 800 pounds, was Oklahoma. Alabama claimed the first trophy in 2015.
Kansas’ loss has proven to be Virginia Tech’s gain.
On his personal Twitter account Monday evening, Khalil Herbert announced that he will be transferring to Virginia Tech and continuing his collegiate playing career with the Hokies. Herbert’s decision came on the heels of a visit to the Tech campus this past weekend.
As the running back comes to Blacksburg as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2020.
In late September, Herbert left the Kansas football team for unspecified personal reasons, with head coach Les Miles stating at the time that he didn’t expect the running back to return anytime soon. In a statement two days later, Miles wished Herbert and his family the best, saying that “Khalil is no longer a member of our football program and will not participate in any football activities.”
On his personal Twitter account a short time later, Herbert claimed that a misinterpretation was the reason he no longer was with the team. According to Herbert, he wanted to take advantage of the redshirt rule that allows players to play in four or fewer games in a season without losing a year of eligibility, then return to the Jayhawks in 2020. The way the tweet read, Miles and the football program were under the impression he was going to transfer, leading to a parting of ways that Herbert never wanted.
“Redshirting had many unforeseen consequences that my family and I did not know would result from this decision,” Herbert wrote. “Although things did not work out the way either side intended, I want you to know my intention was not to hurt the university, Jayhawk Nation, or my teammates.”
Despite not playing the last two months of the season, Herbert still finished second on the Jayhawks with 384 yards rushing. He was tied for second on the team with two rushing touchdowns, and averaged a whopping 8.9 yards per on his 43 carries.
During his time in Lawrence, Herbert ran for 1,735 yards and 14 touchdowns on 320 carries.