LSU, Alabama headline coaches’ All-SEC teams

By John TaylorDec 10, 2019, 11:41 AM EST
Late Monday morning, the SEC unveiled its 2019 all-conference team, as voted upon by the league’s coaches.  SEC champion LSU and West runner-up Alabama tied for the most first-team selections with six apiece.  SEC East champion Georgia was next up with four, while East runner-up Florida had three.

The Crimson Tide placed 14 players on the first- and second-teams, the most of any single school.  The Tigers, LSU, version, were next at 11.

All told, 13 of the 14 schools in the conference placed at least one player on either team.  Vanderbilt was the only team without a player selected.

According to the conference’s release, more than a dozen players have now been recognized twice on the All-SEC teams: Raekwon Davis (Alabama), Albert Okwuegbunam (Missouri), Trey Smith (Tennessee), Andrew Thomas (Georgia), Jerry Jeudy (Alabama), Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama), Grant Delpit (LSU), Braden Mann (Texas A&M), Alex Leatherwood (Alabama), D’Andre Swift (Georgia), Lynn Bowden Jr. (Kentucky), Derrick Brown (Auburn), CJ Henderson (Florida) and Rodrigo Blankenship (Georgia).

FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
TE
Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL
Andrew Thomas, Georgia
Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama
Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
Trey Smith, Tennessee

C
Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU

WR
Ja'Marr Chase, LSU
Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

QB
Joe Burrow, LSU

RB
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU
D’Andre Swift, Georgia

ALL-PURPOSE
Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky

DEFENSE
DL
Derrick Brown, Auburn
Marlon Davidson, Auburn
Jonathan Greenard, Florida
Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

LB
Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU
Nick Bolton, Missouri

DB
J.R. Reed, Georgia
Grant Delpit, LSU
Xavier McKinney, Alabama
CJ Henderson, Florida

SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

P
Braden Mann, Texas A&M

RETURN SPECIALIST
Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
TE
Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

OL
Logan Stenberg, Kentucky
Adrian Magee, LSU
Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn
Damien Lewis, LSU

C
Landon Dickerson, Alabama

WR
Devonta Smith, Alabama
Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

QB
Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

RB
Kylin Hill, Mississippi State
Najee Harris, Alabama

ALL-PURPOSE
Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

DEFENSE
DL
Raekwon Davis, Alabama
Benito Jones, Ole Miss
Rashard Lawrence, LSU
Tyler Clark, Georgia

LB
Daniel Bituli, Tennessee
K.J. Britt, Auburn
Terrell Lewis, Alabama

DB
Derek Stingley, LSU
Trevon Diggs, Alabama
Nigel Warrior, Tennessee
Jacoby Stevens, LSU

SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee

P
Max Duffy, Kentucky

RETURN SPECIALIST
*Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
*Treylon Burks, Arkansas
*Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU
*Christian Tutt, Auburn
*Marquez Callaway, Tennessee

(* – Ties)

Want to bet on Joe Burrow for Heisman? Put down $300 to win ONE dollar

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 10, 2019, 1:23 PM EST
Monday, the four finalists for the 2019 Heisman Trophy were announced — LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.  While all four technically have a shot at claiming this year’s Heisman, it’s been a foregone conclusion since mid-November at the latest that Burrow is the overwhelming favorite and the other three are fighting for a runner-up finish.  In fact, the only drama is how close Burrow, a transfer from OSU, can come to O.J. Simpson‘s record of 855 first-place votes in 1968 or Reggie Bush‘s record of garnering 91.8 percent of the votes.

To put an exclamation point on just how big of a favorite Burrow is, look no further than one offshore sportsbook.

Right now, Burrow is listed as beyond-prohibitive 1/300 favorite to win the Heisman.  Put another way, you would need to wager $300 to win a single dollar.  The maximum you can bet on Burrow to win the most prestigious trophy in college sports is $75,000, which would net you a return of… $250.

The current over/under on the number of first-place votes Burrow receives is 805.  If the over is hit, it would move Burrow past OSU quarterback Troy Smith‘s 801 in 2006 for second-most ever.  For the record, there were 1,200 voters when Simpson set his record, 924 and 923 when Smith and Bush, respectively, won their Heismans.

As for the odds of the others in the field? Hurts is at 25-1, while Fields and Young sit at 33/1 each.  If you have money to waste and/or throw away, there’s your opportunity.

AJ Dillon leaving Boston College for NFL, won’t play in bowl game

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 10, 2019, 1:06 PM EST
In the days after its head coach was fired, Boston College lost its long-time starting quarterback to the transfer portal.  Today, they’ve lost their top running back to the next level of football.

On Twitter Tuesday afternoon, AJ Dillon announced via a video that he has decided to forego his remaining eligibility and will make himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft.  The back also confirmed that he will not play in BC’s Birmingham Bowl matchup with Cincinnati.

Dillon has led the Eagles in rushing each of the last three seasons, including a career-high 1,685 yards in 2019.  With 4,382 yards, he will leave as the football program’s all-time leading rusher.

Ex-Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke hired as Georgia’s OL coach

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 10, 2019, 12:54 PM EST
Kirby Smart lost his offensive line coach to the head job at another SEC school.  Now, Smart has turned to a former head coach in the conference to fill that hole on his staff.

Following up on burgeoning speculation over the last 24 hours, Georgia confirmed early Tuesday afternoon that Matt Luke has been hired by Smart as the Bulldogs’ line coach.  Luke was fired as the head coach at Ole Miss Dec. 2 after three seasons on the job.

“We are extremely excited and fortunate to have Matt join our staff,” stated Smart. “He’s a proven football coach who has a wealth of experience on the offensive side of the ball, especially in the offensive line. He has a great reputation among those who have played for him and it’s obvious watching his teams over many years that players love him and play hard for him.”

Luke has previously served as the line coach at Ole Miss (2011-16; 2002-05), Duke (2008-11) and Tennessee (2006-07).  Luke also played offensive line for the Rebels in the late nineties as well.

Sunday, Missouri confirmed that Sam Pittman, the man Luke is replacing in Athens, has been hired as that SEC program’s head coach.

Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon finalists for Joe Moore Award, handed out to the nation’s top offensive line

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 10, 2019, 12:31 PM EST
The trophy that honors the nation’s big uglies as a collective has significantly narrowed its list of potential winners. for the 2019 season

The Joe Moore Award Tuesday released its list of four finalists for this year’s honor — Alabama, LSU, Ohio State and Oregon.  Named after Joe Moore, widely regarded as one of the best offensive line coaches in college football history, it’s the only major college football award to honor a group or a unit.

“Each of our O-line finalists displayed some unique qualities that really helped them stand out as elite units, but what they share in common is physicality in the run game and being at their best when it was needed most,” said Cole Cubelic, chairman of the Joe Moore Award Voting Committee and SEC Network analyst, in a statement. “Coach Moore would be proud to know that there is still a commitment to physical football in the modern era, and we appreciate the efforts of the O-line coaches to preserve this fundamental aspect of the sport.”

Below are some line-related superlatives from the four semifinalists:

  • Alabama has surrendered only 12 sacks in 381 pass attempts this season (just one every 31.8 pass attempts), ranks fifth nationally in fewest sacks allowed (1.0 per game).
  • Ohio State’s 5.7 yards per carry is first in the Big Ten and sixth nationally.
  • Alabama is second at the FBS level in yards per play (7.85) and LSU was third in the same category (7.79).
  • Oregon ranks sixth nationally with 5.73 yards per carry in the fourth quarter and 15th with 710 rushing yards.
  • Ohio State (48.7), Alabama (48.3) and LSU (47.8) rank 1-2-3 in the nation in scoring offense

Last year’s winner of the Moore Award, the trophy of which stands seven-feet tall and weighs 800 pounds, was Oklahoma.  Alabama claimed the first trophy in 2015.