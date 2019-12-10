NC State CB Chris Ingram cited after accidentally shooting rifle in apartment

Yet another Power Five job has officially been filled.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Missouri was zeroing in on Eli Drinkwitz as Barry Odom‘s permanent replacement. Monday morning, the football program formally announced the Appalachian State head coach has taken the same job at Mizzou.

Drinkwitz will sign a six-year contract that averages $4 million annually, although further specifics, including the all-important buyout figures, have yet to be released.

“I can’t wait for every Tiger to meet Eli, he’s a special guy who has a magnetic personality that people will appreciate and enjoy,” athletic director Jim Sterk‘s statement began. “I’m thrilled to have him here at Mizzou leading our program, he’s got passion, a plan and a vision that will take this program to great heights. We went on a search looking for the right coach at a crucial time, and we found him. On behalf of everyone at Mizzou, I’d like to welcome Coach Drinkwitz, his wife Lindsey and their daughters Addison, Emerson, Ella and Parker Lynn to our family!”

The 36-year-old Drinkwitz is in his first season as the head coach of the Mountaineers, his first head-coaching job at any level of football. App State stands at 12-1 on the season after claiming its second-straight Sun Belt Conference championship Saturday with a win over Louisiana.

Prior to App State, Drinkwitz was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at both NC State (2016-18) and Boise State (2015). He was also the tight ends coach at Boise in 2014 as well.

“I’m excited for the opportunity of a lifetime to be the head football coach at Missouri,” stated Drinkwitz. “This is a special place with special people. I know this is the Show-Me State, and I’m fired up to show this state what our football program is going to be all about. My wife, Lindsey, and our four girls are excited to join the Columbia community and be a part of Mizzou.”