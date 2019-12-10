Report: Utah State QB Jordan Love may transfer; Oklahoma potential destination

Could Oklahoma make it four straight starting quarterbacks who began their collegiate careers somewhere other than Norman?

Dan Wetzel of Yahoo! Sports reported Monday that Utah State quarterback Jordan Love is considering a transfer away from the Aggies, provided he doesn’t make himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft as some expect. If Love, who would be leaving the Mountain West school as a graduate transfer, does decide to remain at the collegiate level, Oklahoma is listed by Wetzel as a potential transfer destination.

Houston and Texas Tech are mentioned as well. The Red Raiders are coached by Matt Wells, who was Love’s head coach the quarterback’s first three seasons at USU.

If he doesn't enter the NFL Draft, Utah State QB Jordan Love is contemplating a grad transfer, per source. Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Houston all possible destinations. No decision made. NFL Draft grade will weigh heavily. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) December 9, 2019

The 6-4, 225-pound Love passed for more than 3,000 yards each of the past two seasons, throwing 49 touchdowns versus 22 interceptions in that span. He rushed for seven touchdowns a season ago as well, although he was held without one on the ground this season.

Some view Love as a likely first-round draft pick, which will obviously influence his decision. In four career games against Power Five opponents, Love went 83-of-135 for 1,036 yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions. This season against LSU, he completed half of his 30 pass attempts in a loss to LSU, throwing for just 130 yards and three interceptions.

Oklahoma has started a transfer under center each of the past five seasons — Baker Mayfield (began his career at Texas Tech) in 2015-17, Kyler Murray (Texas A&M) in 2018 and Jalen Hurts (Alabama) in 2019. Mayfield (HERE) and Murray (HERE) both won the Heisman Trophy — and went No. 1 overall in the 2018 and 2019 NFL drafts — and Hurts is a finalist for the award this season.