South Carolina makes addition of Mike Bobo as OC official

Approximately a nanosecond after Mike Bobo was fired as Colorado State’s head football coach, speculation centered on a return to the SEC. Less than a week later, those rumors became reality.

Tuesday evening, South Carolina confirmed that Will Muschamp has hired Bobo as his next offensive coordinator. Bobo will also serve as the Gamecocks quarterbacks coach.

“I’m excited to bring Mike on board,” said Muschamp in a statement. “He is a proven and respected play-caller and quarterbacks coach, who I have faced many times over the years. Over the last 13 years, his offenses have averaged over 31 points and 424 yards per game while converting over 43 percent on third down. He also has a long relationship with both (running backs coach) Thomas Brown and (wide receivers coach) Bryan McClendon, so it will be a smooth transition for our offensive staff.”

McClendon served as USC’s coordinator this past season, but, as mentioned by the head coach, will remain on staff. The Gamecocks quarterbacks this past season, Dan Werner, parted ways with the football program at season’s end.

Bobo spent five seasons as the head coach at CSU. Prior to that, Bobo had spent 16 of the past 17 seasons at Georgia, the final eight as offensive coordinator. He also played quarterback for the Bulldogs.

The lone season Bobo didn’t coach in Athens was spent at Jacksonville State as quarterbacks coach in 2000.