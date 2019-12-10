Utah claims two Pac-12 individual honors

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Oregon claimed the conference, but it was Utah that claimed an edge in individual honors. So it’s got that got for it. Which is nice.

In addition to its all-conference football teams (click HERE for the complete list), the Pac-12 Tuesday announced the winners of its five individual awards for regular-season performance. Of the five, Utah accounted for two of them — running back Zack Moss, Offensive Player of the Year, and Coach of the Year Kyle Whittingham.

Whittingham bested, among others, Oregon’s Mario Cristobal, whose Ducks beat the Utes in the Pac-12 championship game.

Oregon did have one individual winner as defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux was named Freshman Defensive Player of the Year.

The other two individual honors went to Cal linebacker Evan Weaver (Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year) and USC quarterback Kedon Slovis (Freshman Offensive Player of the Year). As for the latter award, the conference noted in its release that Arizona State Jayden Daniels as honorable mention.

For the freshman defensive award, three players earned an honorable mention nod — USC defensive lineman Drake Jackson, Washington defensive back Trent McDuffie and Oregon State linebacker Omar Speights.