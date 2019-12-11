App State to reportedly remove interim tag from O-line coach Shawn Clark on Friday

Things are very much not broken at Appalachian State, and so they don’t plan on fixing it.
Appalachian State’s board of trustees on Friday will formally remove the interim tag from offensive line coach Shawn Clark and name him the Mountaineers’ full-time head coach, according to the Winston Salem-Journal.
Clark has coached the Mountaineers’ o-line for the past four seasons, serving under head coaches Shawn Satterfield and Eli Drinkwitz. The program has gone 41-10 with four Sun Belt championships during that span, including a Sun Belt-record 12-1 mark this season.
That success got Satterfield the Louisville job, Drinkwitz the Mizzou job and now Clark the App State job.
In addition to maintaining continuity, the move also pleases a locker room that was insistent on keeping Clark as the club’s full-time head coach. From the WS-J:
Clark led the team in its celebratory song after victories this season. Players would hoist Clark on their shoulders and sing with him, carrying on a tradition that started during Jerry Moore’s tenure at App State.
Clark’s first game as App State’s head coach will come next Saturday, Dec. 21, in the New Orleans Bowl, when the Mountaineers take on Conference USA runner-up UAB (9 p.m. ET, ESPN).
When it was first reported earlier this week that Kenny Dillingham would be taking his leave of The Plains, it was assumed he’d be headed to Tallahassee. Wednesday evening, that assumption became a reality as Mike Norvell formally introduced Dillingham as the offensive coordinator on his first Florida State staff.
The 29-year-old Dillingham will also serve as the Seminoles’ quarterbacks coach.
“I’m excited to announce the addition of Kenny Dillingham to the Florida State family as our new offensive coordinator,” Norvell said in a statement. “Kenny is one of the most innovative minds in football. He is going to bring a relentless work ethic and passion for the development of our student-athletes in every capacity. Kenny has a unique quality of youth and incredible experience which enhances the learning experience with our players and recruits. He is one of the best leaders that I have been around and will be a tremendous asset to our program on and off the field. We are honored to have him and his wife Bri joining us in Tallahassee.”
Norvell and Dillingham are quite familiar with each other as the latter joined the former’s extended Memphis football staff as a graduate assistant in 2016. He was promoted to quarterbacks/tight ends coach the following season before being named the Tigers’ coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2018.
After one season in that role, he took the same jobs at Auburn, where he spent one season before rejoining his former boss.
“I’m excited to be at one of the best programs in college football and back with one of the best offensive minds, Coach Norvell,” Dillingham said. “This is going to be a program built on playmakers. I’m fired up to be here and ready to get to work.”
Like we said earlier in the week, Chase Young is going to need a bigger trophy case/room before it’s all said and done.
The standout Ohio State junior has already been named as the Big Ten’s Defensive Player and Defensive Lineman of the Year, in addition to earning unanimous first-team All-Big Ten honors. He’s also been named as the winner of the Nagurski Trophy and the Chicago Tribune Silver Football.
Wednesday, Young added to his hardware haul as it was announced that he is the winner of the 2019 Hendricks Award, given annually to the nation’s top defensive end. Young won the award with the highest percentage of votes in the trophy’s history.
The Hendrick has been handed out every year since 2002, with last year’s trophy going to Clemson’s Clelin Ferrell.
Young, who currently leads the nation in sacks (16.5), sacks per game (1.50), sack yards (117) and tackles-for-loss per game (1.91), can still add to his postseason collection as he’s a finalist for both the Bednarik and Maxwell Awards. He’s also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy but, well, ya know, that one’s already been decided.
From Mick to Mike, Northwestern’s offense is officially in the throes of some much-needed change.
Coming off a season that featured one of the worst offenses in recent Big Ten history, Northwestern announced that coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mick McCall had been dismissed. A little over two weeks later, the football program confirmed that Mike Bajakian has been hired to take over coordinating the Wildcats’ offense. As McCall did, Bajakian will also handle the team’s quarterbacks.
Bajakian held the same jobs at Boston College in 2019, his first season at the ACC school. Prior to BC, Bajakian was the quarterbacks coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2015-18.
“We are ecstatic to welcome Mike, Michelene and their five children, to the Northwestern football family,” said NU head football coach Pat Fitzgerald in a statement. “He has demonstrated outstanding impact and improvement at every stop of his career, both in college football and in the National Football League. The feedback we received from former colleagues and student-athletes was impeccable. He has helmed offenses that beat you through the air, and others that punished opponents on the ground, depending on personnel. Mike rose up our candidate list with every conversation we had about him, and we are thrilled to have him on board in advance of the early signing period and winter workouts.”
Bajakian takes over a Northwestern squad that finished the 2019 regular season 124th nationally in total offense (297.1 yards per game); 126th in scoring offense (16.3 points per game); 127th in passing offense (117 ypg); and tied for 128th in passing touchdowns (six).
Colorado State has hired former Boston College and Temple head coach Steve Addazio to be the next head Ram, the program announced Wednesday.
“I would like to thank President Joyce McConnell and Director of Athletics Joe Parker for the opportunity to lead this football program,” Addazio said. “Colorado State University is a world-class institution, and Fort Collins is an incredible city to live in and to be able to recruit to. Our program will be one built on toughness and passion, and we will work tirelessly to develop men of character to return championship-level football back to Colorado State.”
Many had this job pegged for Ohio State super-recruiter (and former Ram running back) Tony Alford from the start. However, the search quickly centered on former head coaches and, after periods where it looked like former Tennessee head coach Butch Jones and former Indiana head coach Kevin Wilson would be the hire, Addazio got the job.
Addazio is 57-55 in nine seasons as a head coach at BC and Temple. He went 9-4 upon taking over for Al Golden at Temple in 2011, then never posted anything better than a 7-6 mark in his eight remaining seasons. BC was 6-6 when it announced he would not return earlier this month.
Colorado State went 4-8 under Mike Bobo this season.
Following his exit from BC, Addazio was quickly dogged by accusations of rude and paranoid treatment by former players.
“Throughout his career, Coach Addazio has been committed to the holistic development of student-athletes and of the programs he has led,” Parker said. “He has focused on crafting cultures where his students thrive on the field and in the classroom. We look forward to Coach Addazio leading our football team as we strive to be the preeminent program in the Mountain West.”