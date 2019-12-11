Getty Images

Colorado loses second WR to early entry into 2020 NFL Draft

By John TaylorDec 11, 2019, 6:06 AM EST
Suffice to say, Colorado next season will be forced to replace some significant production in it wide receiving corps lost to the next level of football.

Last Tuesday, Laviska Shenault confirmed that, as expected, he had decided to forego his remaining collegiate eligibility and make himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft. Exactly one week later, fellow wide receiver KD Nixon took to Twitter to announce that, “[a]fter much prayer and discussion,” he will be following his high school teammate and cannonballing into the draft pool.

“Since I was 3, I [have] been playing this sport & I knew from the jump one day this will help me glorify GOD’s purpose and take care of my family one day,” Nixon wrote. “Football has opened many doors & blessings in my life! I want to give thanks to everybody who played a part in my journey!”

Nixon was third on the Buffaloes this season with 35 receptions for 465 yards.  His three receiving touchdowns were good for second on the team.

With Tony Brown‘s expired eligibility and Dixon and Shenault leaving early, Mel Tucker and his offensive coaching staff will be forced to replace 147 receptions (the team had 257), 1,936 yards (2,858)  and 12 touchdown catches (18).

South Carolina makes addition of Mike Bobo as OC official

By John TaylorDec 10, 2019, 10:10 PM EST
Approximately a nanosecond after Mike Bobo was fired as Colorado State’s head football coach, speculation centered on a return to the SEC.  Less than a week later, those rumors became reality.

Tuesday evening, South Carolina confirmed that Will Muschamp has hired Bobo as his next offensive coordinator.  Bobo will also serve as the Gamecocks quarterbacks coach.

“I’m excited to bring Mike on board,” said Muschamp in a statement. “He is a proven and respected play-caller and quarterbacks coach, who I have faced many times over the years. Over the last 13 years, his offenses have averaged over 31 points and 424 yards per game while converting over 43 percent on third down. He also has a long relationship with both (running backs coach) Thomas Brown and (wide receivers coach) Bryan McClendon, so it will be a smooth transition for our offensive staff.”

McClendon served as USC’s coordinator this past season, but, as mentioned by the head coach, will remain on staff.  The Gamecocks quarterbacks this past season, Dan Werner, parted ways with the football program at season’s end.

Bobo spent five seasons as the head coach at CSU.  Prior to that, Bobo had spent 16 of the past 17 seasons at Georgia, the final eight as offensive coordinator. He also played quarterback for the Bulldogs.

The lone season Bobo didn’t coach in Athens was spent at Jacksonville State as quarterbacks coach in 2000.

Amid transfer rumors, QB Jordan Love announces he’s leaving Utah State early for NFL

By John TaylorDec 10, 2019, 8:41 PM EST
So much for that.

Monday, a report surfaced that, if he opted to forego entering the 2020 NFL Draft early, Jordan Love was considering taking a graduate transfer from Utah State.  Specifically, The Home for Wayward Transfer Quarterbacks, Oklahoma, was mentioned as a potential destination; Houston and Texas Tech were considered options as well.

Tuesday evening, Love made all of the transfer discussion a moot point as the junior announced via Twitter that he will indeed become a part of next year’s NFL draft pool.

The 6-4, 225-pound Love passed for more than 3,000 yards each of the past two seasons, throwing 49 touchdowns versus 22 interceptions in that span.  He rushed for seven touchdowns a season ago as well, although he was held without one on the ground this season.

Some view Love as a likely first-round draft pick, which will obviously influence his decision.  In four career games against Power Five opponents, Love went 83-of-135 for 1,036 yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions.  This season against LSU, he completed half of his 30 pass attempts in a loss to LSU, throwing for just 130 yards and three interceptions.

“Jordan and his family have been tremendous throughout this process, and he is making this announcement now so it’s not a distraction to the team and his teammates leading up to the bowl game,” said Utah State head football coach Gary Andersen in a statement. “Jordan has been a great student-athlete and is a tremendous teammate, and we are excited for his future in the NFL. Go Aggies!”

Marshall posts a league-high eight First Team All-Conference USA selections

By Zach BarnettDec 10, 2019, 7:26 PM EST
Florida Atlantic won the conference, but Marshall won the All-Conference USA team.

The Thundering Herd, who finished second to FAU in the East Division, placed eight players on the first team to FAU’s five. (However, three of the eight first-team Herd were specialists.)

The conference will not name individual awards until Wednesday, but here’s betting that Florida Atlantic will have the winner there. Sophomore quarterback Chris Robison threw for nearly 3,400 yards and 26 touchdowns, while tight end Harrison Bryant led all FBS tight ends with 61 grabs and 1,004 yards while scoring seven touchdowns.

Western Kentucky came in third with four first-team selections.


OFFENSE
QB- Chris Robison, R-So., Florida Atlantic
QB- J’Mar Smith, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech
RB- Benny LeMay, Sr., Charlotte
RB- Brenden Knox, R-So., Marshall
OL- Cameron Clark, R-Sr., Charlotte
OL- Junior Diaz, Gr., Florida Atlantic
OL- Brandon Walton, Sr., Florida Atlantic
OL- Levi Brown, R-Sr., Marshall
OL- Miles Pate, R-Sr., WKU
TE- Harrison Bryant, Sr., Florida Atlantic
WR- Jaelon Darden, Jr., North Texas
WR- Quez Watkins, R-Jr., Southern Miss
WR- Lucky Jackson, R-Sr., WKU

DEFENSE
DT- Channing Hames, R-Sr., Marshall
DT- Garrett Marino, R-Sr., UAB
DE- Alex Highsmith, R-Sr., Charlotte
DE- DeAngelo Malone, Jr., WKU
LB- Tavante Beckett, R-Jr., Marshall
LB- Blaze Alldredge, Jr., Rice
LB- Kristopher Moll, Jr., UAB
DB- Meiko Dotson, R-Jr., Florida Atlantic
DB- Amik Robertson, Jr., Louisiana Tech
DB- Chris Jackson, Sr., Marshall
DB- DQ Thomas, Sr., Southern Miss

SPECIAL TEAMS
K- Justin Rohrwasser, R-Sr., Marshall
P- John Haggerty, Jr., WKU
KR- Jaylond Adams, R-So., Southern Miss
PR- Talik Keaton, Fr., Marshall
LS – Matt Beardall, Sr., Marshall

Dave Aranda trending in UNLV search

By Zach BarnettDec 10, 2019, 6:34 PM EST
Dave Aranda makes more money in one year as LSU’s defensive coordinator than Tony Sanchez would earn in four as UNLV’s head coach.

But, still, the $600,000 Sanchez earned before his firing in Las Vegas as a living that most of us would deem more than comfortable, especially for a guy who began his career as a JV coach at Redlands High School back in 1995.

So that, and UNLV’s history of losing, are not enough to scare off Aranda from the UNLV job. Multiple outlets reported Tuesday that Aranda has emerged as a strong candidate for the vacant Rebels’ head coaching job. (Full disclosure: I also work for FootballScoop.)

UNLV went 4-8 in 2019 and 20-40 in five seasons under Sanchez. In fact, the last coach to leave the desert with a winning record did so in 1985.

Still, Aranda has been part of the turnaround at previously-moribund Utah State, and UNLV’s history is part of the intrigue for him.

Aranda is not UNLV’s next head coach at this time, but he could be. That alone is cause for celebration in Vegas.