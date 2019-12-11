Colorado State hires ex-BC, Temple coach Steve Addazio as head coach

Colorado State has hired former Boston College and Temple head coach Steve Addazio to be the next head Ram, the program announced Wednesday.

“I would like to thank President Joyce McConnell and Director of Athletics Joe Parker for the opportunity to lead this football program,” Addazio said. “Colorado State University is a world-class institution, and Fort Collins is an incredible city to live in and to be able to recruit to. Our program will be one built on toughness and passion, and we will work tirelessly to develop men of character to return championship-level football back to Colorado State.”

Many had this job pegged for Ohio State super-recruiter (and former Ram running back) Tony Alford from the start. However, the search quickly centered on former head coaches and, after periods where it looked like former Tennessee head coach Butch Jones and former Indiana head coach Kevin Wilson would be the hire, Addazio got the job.

Addazio is 57-55 in nine seasons as a head coach at BC and Temple. He went 9-4 upon taking over for Al Golden at Temple in 2011, then never posted anything better than a 7-6 mark in his eight remaining seasons. BC was 6-6 when it announced he would not return earlier this month.

Colorado State went 4-8 under Mike Bobo this season.

Following his exit from BC, Addazio was quickly dogged by accusations of rude and paranoid treatment by former players.

“Throughout his career, Coach Addazio has been committed to the holistic development of student-athletes and of the programs he has led,” Parker said. “He has focused on crafting cultures where his students thrive on the field and in the classroom. We look forward to Coach Addazio leading our football team as we strive to be the preeminent program in the Mountain West.”