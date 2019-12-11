Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden Jr. claims 2019 Hornung Award

It’s been quite the past 48 hours or so for Lynn Bowden Jr.
Monday, Bowden confirmed that he will be leaving his remaining eligibility on the table and making his way into the 2020 NFL Draft. Two days later, the Louisville Sports Commission announced that the Kentucky Swiss Army knife has been named as the winner of the 2019 Paul Hornung Award, given out annually to the nation’s most versatile player.
Bowden is the first Wildcat to ever claim the honor.
Because of injuries at the position, Bowden, listed as a wide receiver to start the season, has started the last half of the 2019 campaign at quarterback for Kentucky. In the regular-season finale against rival Louisville, Bowden set a school and SEC record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 284 in the win.
Bowden currently leads the Wildcats in rushing (1,235 yards) and receiving (30 for 348), and is third in passing yards (330). He’s accounted for 14 touchdowns this season — 11 rushing, two passing, one receiving.
In addition to Bowden, Clyde Edwards-Helaire (LSU), Joe Reed (Virginia) and Wan’Dale Robinson (Nebraska) were all named finalists for this year’s award.
It appears that, at least for now, Ed Orgeron‘s LSU coaching staff will remain whole.
Tuesday, multiple reports had UNLV’s search for a new head coach trending toward Tigers defensive coordinator Dave Aranda. The Associated Press went so far as to report that the Rebels had offered Aranda the job.
As the clock neared midnight, however, Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com forcefully tapped the breaks on the Aranda-to-Sin City reports.
It’s worth noting yet again that, at $2.5 million annually, Aranda is the highest-paid assistant in college football. UNLV’s last head coach, Tony Sanchez, made $602,000 in guaranteed compensation in 2019.
Aranda is in his fourth season coordinating LSU’s defense.
For the first time, Oregon is the home to one of the most prestigious academic honors in all of collegiate sports.
At the 62nd annual National Football Foundation Awards Dinner in New York City Tuesday night, the William V. Campbell Trophy was presented to Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert. The Campbell Trophy, often referred to as the “Academic Heisman,” recognizes “an individual [who is] the absolute best in the country for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary community leadership.”
Herbert is the 30th recipient of the Campbell Trophy. In addition to the trophy, he will receive a $25,000 postgraduate scholarship.
“Matching a 4.01 GPA in the classroom with his record-setting performance on the field, Justin Herbert’s exceptional accomplishments place him among the best student-athletes in the history of our sport, making him the ideal recipient of the Campbell Trophy® Presented by Mazda,” said NFF president & CEO Steve Hatchell. “He truly embodies the scholar-athlete ideal and we are proud to have him as a member of this elite fraternity. He stands as the perfect example for the next generation to emulate.”
The other 11 finalists for the award will receive $18,000 in postgraduate scholarships each.
Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins was the winner of the 2018 award.
It’s been quite the redemption for Hugh Freeze.
After resigning in disgrace as the head coach at Ole Miss in the summer of 2017, Freeze, even as he had drawn interest from Alabama’s Nick Saban that was nixed by the SEC, spent the next two seasons on the outside of the college football coaching window looking in. In December of 2018, however, Freeze was hired as the head football coach at Liberty, which had just completed its first season at the FBS level with a 6-6 record.
This season, Freeze guided the Flames to a 7-5 record and the football program’s first-ever bowl berth, a Cure Bowl appearance against Georgia Southern Dec. 21.
Two days after that bowl announcement, the football program confirmed that they had reached an agreement on a multi-year extension with Freeze. While the financial particulars were not detailed by the football independent, it’s believed Freeze will be paid on par with those head coaches in the Group of Five.
With Charlie Strong‘s ouster at South Florida, Houston’s Dana Holgorsen ($3.7 million) is the highest-paid G5 coach. Three other coaches at that level make north of $2 million annually — Navy’s Ken Niumatalolo ($2.32 million), Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell ($2.3 million) and UCF’s Josh Heupel $2.3 million). Mike Norvell had made $2.66 million in 2019, but he left Memphis for Florida State this past weekend.
Suffice to say, Colorado next season will be forced to replace some significant production in it wide receiving corps lost to the next level of football.
Last Tuesday, Laviska Shenault confirmed that, as expected, he had decided to forego his remaining collegiate eligibility and make himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft. Exactly one week later, fellow wide receiver KD Nixon took to Twitter to announce that, “[a]fter much prayer and discussion,” he will be following his high school teammate and cannonballing into the draft pool.
“Since I was 3, I [have] been playing this sport & I knew from the jump one day this will help me glorify GOD’s purpose and take care of my family one day,” Nixon wrote. “Football has opened many doors & blessings in my life! I want to give thanks to everybody who played a part in my journey!”
Nixon was third on the Buffaloes this season with 35 receptions for 465 yards. His three receiving touchdowns were good for second on the team.
With Tony Brown‘s expired eligibility and Dixon and Shenault leaving early, Mel Tucker and his offensive coaching staff will be forced to replace 147 receptions (the team had 257), 1,936 yards (2,858) and 12 touchdown catches (18).