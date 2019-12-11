LSU DC Dave Aranda not expected to be next UNLV head coach

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It appears that, at least for now, Ed Orgeron‘s LSU coaching staff will remain whole.

Tuesday, multiple reports had UNLV’s search for a new head coach trending toward Tigers defensive coordinator Dave Aranda. The Associated Press went so far as to report that the Rebels had offered Aranda the job.

As the clock neared midnight, however, Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com forcefully tapped the breaks on the Aranda-to-Sin City reports.

Sources now telling me #LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda is not expected to be the next #UNLV coach. There were some initial talks from both sides but no offer was made. #Oregon offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo remains a strong candidate for the UNLV job. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 11, 2019

It’s worth noting yet again that, at $2.5 million annually, Aranda is the highest-paid assistant in college football. UNLV’s last head coach, Tony Sanchez, made $602,000 in guaranteed compensation in 2019.

Aranda is in his fourth season coordinating LSU’s defense.